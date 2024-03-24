Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Buckley made the call during Members Statements at Stormont on Tuesday (19 March).

Speaking in the assembly, Mr Buckley said he would talk about an issue that is “close to many hearts” in Northern Ireland, the farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The farmer has been the staple blood of Northern Ireland's society since its inception,” he continued.

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has called for 'immediate action' to support farmers.

“I doubt that there is a single member who, if they trace their roots back far enough, will not find some form of farmer connected to their family name.

“When we enter the building and show people around, we look at the three pillar industries that supported Northern Ireland: shipbuilding, linen and the agriculture sector.

“Two have, sadly, become less relevant over the years, although there has been something of a renaissance in shipbuilding, but agriculture has been the staple.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sadly, however, the view among many farmers in Northern Ireland is that the political classes no longer care about them. They feel that, given the current direction of laws, they are being legislated against rather than enabled to fulfil their true potential and add to the Northern Ireland economy.”

Mr Buckley continued: “We have always been proud of our agri-food sector.

“We have put it up in lights across the world when we compare the great produce and the family origins of food that is produced on this island, particularly in Northern Ireland, with that from elsewhere.”

Mr Buckley said it was time to ‘get a grip’ of the issue of TB in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “There are issues today that are existential threats to the sector. The first is TB.

“TB costs the taxpayer in Northern Ireland roughly £50 million a year.

“We know that there are potential solutions.

“There have been targeted culls in England that have had positive results in bringing the number down, yet we in Northern Ireland still sit on our hands rather than get on to try to support that farming industry.

“Not one badger has been legally culled in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That is absolutely scandalous when we compare it with this statistic, and this is a fact: in the last five years, 89,000 dairy and beef cows have been culled for having TB.

“That is ridiculous and is an indictment of the political classes that put the need for a targeted cull of badgers, which is a small number, over and above the livelihoods of farmers in Northern Ireland.

“It is high time that we got a grip of the issue.”

Mr Buckley also highlighted the ammonia strategy as “another issue” farmers across Northern Ireland have been facing.

He said: “We have restricted our poultry sector, which has always had a proud reputation across the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Because of the ammonia policies that have been introduced, that sector is unable to expand and develop.

“That applies, not just to the poultry sector, but across the board.”