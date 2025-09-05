Model Farm Show to raise money for children's cancer charities

A caring big brother has helped to organise a Model Farm Show, taking place this weekend in Magherafelt, to raise money for two very special charities.

Fourteen-year-old Alex Campbell suggested the event to raise funds for the Cancer Fund for Children and the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

These charities are very close to the hearts of the Campbell family.

In June 2021, Adam, Alex’s 11-year-old brother, was diagnosed with B-Cell Non Hodgkins Lymphoma – the news, no one ever wants to hear

Brothers Adam and Alex Campbell

This resulted in four months of hospital stays, chemotherapy, lumbar punctures, scans and lots of ups and downs.

During this time the Campbells were supported massively by friends, family and both of these incredible charities.

Four years later, they appreciate just how lucky they are to have Adam with them, very fit and healthy. This is a privilege lost to many others.

So, they are hoping as many people as possible will join them on Saturday 6 September at the Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt.

The event takes place this Saturday

Visitors to the event can enjoy the model farms, bouncy castles, complete some arts and crafts, get their faces painted, treat themselves to some clothes, models, potatoes and locally baked products.

Those in attendance will also be able to take part in the raffle, donate to the charities, buy a little something at the tuck shop and, most importantly, have a fantastic day out knowing that they have made a massive difference to families that are facing a very difficult time.