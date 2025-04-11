Moira butter maker’s fame spreads to global markets

Food entrepreneur Peter Hannan is targeting global markets with Moira’s Abernethy Butter.

MOIRA’S multi-award-winning Abernethy Butter, one of Northern Ireland’s leading artisan brands, has gained a major boost in Britain and other international markets.

The small business, now owned by food entrepreneur Peter Hannan, best known as managing director of Hannan Meats, also in Moira, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by being named among the world’s 100 best butters.

The influential Taste Atlas organisation has named three varieties of Abernethy butter as the best in the world.

Abernethy secured three of the top five spots in global butter, further cementing its reputation for excellence. The three Abernethy flavours, all hand crafted, rolled and packed in Moira, are salted; dulse and Irish Sea salt; and black garlic.

Taste Atlas is an organisation that aims to preserve local and traditional food and dishes. Irish butter refers to butter made in Ireland from the milk of cows that have been grass-fed, often without the use of growth hormones or antibiotics. This high-quality milk, rich in beta-carotene, results in a butter with a distinctive rich, creamy flavour and a natural golden colour.

Taste Atlas says the grass-fed diet of the cows has a significant impact on the flavour and texture of the butter, making it prized in culinary applications.

“The temperate climate in Ireland allows cows to graze on lush grasses for much of the year, leading to these unique characteristics. Irish butter contains at least 82 per cent butterfat, giving it a distinct yellow hue. Today, Irish butter is generally considered a premium product and is usually priced as such,” it says.

Peter Hannan, commenting on the latest recognition for the hand-made butter, says: “Abernethy Butter is renowned for a dedication to traditional processes, finishing butter by hand for exceptional quality and texture. Our dulse and Irish Sea salt butter combines handcrafted butter with dulse seaweed and Atlantic Sea salt, to deliver the taste of the Irish coast.

“Our salted butter is a cultured butter made from locally sourced cream, hand-washed, lightly salted, and shaped with wooden paddles for a smooth yet rustic finish, while black garlic butter features the deep, mellow sweetness of fermented black garlic, creating a rich and subtly sweet flavour. We’ve got French butter producers in our sights,” adds Peter.

All three chef-endorsed butters have won a host of awards, especially UK Great Taste Awards from the influential Guild of Food Writers, 50 Food Stars award, a Blas na hÉireann Irish National Food Awards, and a place among the Top 50 Foods in Europe.

“The awards reflect our brand commitment to creating exceptional butters that blend tradition with bold, contemporary flavours,” continues Peter, who acquired the butter producer last year on the retirement of its original founders, husband and wife team Will, a Down farmer, and wife Allison, originally a district nurse. Their regular clients included top chefs such as Heston Blumenthal, Roger Wareing and food stylist Nigella Lawson.

Peter was among the most enthusiastic supporters of the Abernethys and helped them develop significant business with iconic retailers such as Fortnum and Mason in London’s Piccadilly. Other support from Peter’s other artisan companies, such as En Place Foods in Cookstown, helped in the development of original butter flavours. “This is a remarkable achievement which is a testament to Abernethy Butter’s longstanding commitment to quality, sustainability, and flavour innovation,” Peter adds.

By blending the rich heritage of Irish dairy from the best grass-fed milk with daring new flavours, the small company continues to push boundaries and redefine what premium butter can be. A dedication to traditional handcrafting methods ensures that every batch maintains its artisanal charm and superior taste.

Under Peter’s ownership, Abernethy Butter has grown in sales and now supplies major supermarkets, including Marks and Spencer’s food halls in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The butter business is slated to be a key resident of a new artisan food hub being planned by Peter just outside Moira. The visionary food hub for smaller producers could mean a host of new foods and greater availability of existing products here and abroad.

The line-up also includes multi-award-winning charcuterie producer Ispini, also now owned by Peter with founder Jonny Cuddy, a local pig farmer who has won a host of awards for his cured meats.

Food distributor PRM Group in Lisburn is also working with Peter on the marketing of the range of butters. PRM adds: “We are passionate about bringing the best in artisanal food to our partners and customers. We believe that these award-winning, handmade butters from Abernethy Butter will elevate dining experiences and inspire new culinary creations.”