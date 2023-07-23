Mollie's Charity Tractor Run to raise funds and awareness for Reverse Rett charity

Mollie's Charity Tractor Run has been organised by the family of little Mollie Walls who was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome in December 2021.

This rare neurological condition affects just one in 12,000 girls and is caused by a random gene mutation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portadown couple Mark and Claire Walls were delighted to welcome Mollie, their first child, in June 2020.

William McCracken with daughter Claire Walls and granddaughter Mollie Walls prepare to discuss the forthcoming Mollie's Charity Tractor Run. (Image supplied by William McCracken)

However, the parents became concerned at around nine months when Mollie didn't hit milestones such as crawling or trying to stand.

Despite the many challenges Mollie faces, her family is full of hope for her future and that a cure is “within reach”.

Retts Syndrome, in simple terms, means all of Mollie’s genes were present and correct when she was born – like a library full of books – but, at around nine months, one of those books closed and is not going to open again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a random happening, like being hit by lightning”, the family explained.

Although Mollie understands everything that is going on around her, she is effectively ‘trapped’ in her own body and is unable to walk, talk or feed herself.

Since the diagnosis, the couple have welcomed another daughter, Lily who is aged one.

They have moved from complete disbelief to determination to raise awareness of this disease and fundraise for Reverse Rett, a UK charity which supports research and whose hashtag is ‘Change is Within Reach’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As with so many others facing challenges in their lives, being proactive in raising awareness and funds is a “dealing with it” mechanism that has kicked in.

So, Claire has now enlisted the help of her father, William McCracken, who is involved in one way or another with the farming community, to help organise a tractor run to raise some money, as well as awareness for the Reverse Rett charity.

William is a salesman for Alexander Mills and past long-term secretary of Mullahead Ploughing Society.

Mollie’s Charity Tractor Run will set off on Saturday 5 August from land kindly granted by Jonathan Richardson on the Mullahead Road, Portadown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The family hopes there will be a good turnout of tractors, of all ages and sizes, to help support the event.

Everyone is welcome and registration opens at 11am.

The road run will get underway at 1pm, taking in the Gilford, Tandragee, Clare and Scarva area.