Moneydig Young Conquerors flute band organised a 24-mile sponsored walk on Saturday 12th October from Ballyronan to Garvagh in memory of Isaac Roxborough.

Isaac was a member of the band since he was a young boy up until his untimely death at the age of 14 on 26th of June 2024, as the result of a quad bike accident.

The band wanted to organise an event in memory of Isaac and chose to support the Roxborough family by raising vital funds for Air Ambulance NI, raising an outstanding total of £10,000.

One of the organisers Garie Grissam, spoke about the event, said: “We wanted to do something to show our support to the Roxborough family, and to remember Isaac, not only as a member of the band, but as a friend and member of the Moneydig family.

Members of Moneydig Flute band alongside Isaac's dad Mark and brothers Adam and James setting off on their walk from Ballyronan to Garvagh

“Safe to say the Moneydig Young Conquerors, truly conquered the 24-mile walk and done Isaac proud- thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event.”

Burnfoot Nearby Store, which is where Katrina Roxborough (Isaac’s mother) was working the day she got the phone call to say that her son Isaac had been in an accident and Air Ambulance NI had taken him to the Royal Victoria Hospital, raised an incredible total of £6,850.25 from their raffle offering some fantastic prizes including heating oil, and coal donated by local companies.

The annual Alan Smyth Memorial charity quiz was organised by the Smyth family and held on 16th November 2024 in the Third Tree RSC,Garvagh and this year’s chosen charity was Air Ambulance NI in memory of Isaac Roxborough. They raised an amazing £2,500 to add to the overall fundraising total for the Roxborough family.

In total, a phenomenal £50,650 has been raised in memory of Isaac Roxborough, of vital funds for Air Ambulance NI which will go a long way in supporting the service.

Moneydig Flute Band, sponsored walkers and Caroline Smyth (Air Ambulance NI representative)

The local communities have hosted a huge tractor run, Nearby Stores Raffle,the Moneydig Young Conquerors sponsored walk and charity table quiz all in such a short period of time and raised an incredible amount of support for Air Ambulance NI.

Katrina Hughes, area fundraising manager for Air Ambulance NI, said: “All of us here are simply in awe of the Roxborough family and wider communities and how they have rallied together to support the charity in Isaac’s memory.

“What everyone has achieved over the last number of months is a true testament to the local community, and such a fitting tribute to Isaac in such tragic circumstances.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone involved in each of these events, thank you all for supporting Air Ambulance NI.”

Pictured are staff of Burnfoot Nearby Store, Kathryn Goligher, Alan Carmichael, William Callaghan, (Air Ambulance NI representative), Lucy Carmichael, Katrina Roxborough (Isaac's mum), Sharon McFarlane and Stacey Mullan

Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.

This service delivers urgent medical assistance to patients who are seriously ill or injured, offering emergency pre-hospital care directly at the scene with the aim of saving lives, as well as preventing loss of brain function and limb amputations.

Air Ambulance operates seven days a week for 12 hours each day, 365 days a year.

The aircraft can reach any location in Northern Ireland in a maximum of approximately twenty-five minutes, becoming airborne within minutes of receiving a tasking.

On average, the HEMS team of a doctor, paramedic and pilot are dispatched twice a day in response to serious incidents, which can include road traffic collisions, farm or workplace accidents, sports and leisure incidents, or serious medical emergencies, among others.

The charity aspires to raise £2.5m per year through continued public support, to ensure that the service continues to be there for everyone.

There are many ways to support Air Ambulance NI which will truly be making a difference to someone’s life. One of the most impactful ways you can support is by joining Club AANI.

Members of Club AANI help to keep the service operational 365 days a year, by making a small donation each month.

Regular donations create sustainability for this crucial lifesaving service and allow the charity to predict regular income levels to keep the helicopter flying while looking towards the future. In return, members receive a limited-edition gold pin badge, monthly updates on the work of Air Ambulance NI and an invitation to an annual members get-together.

For more information on supporting Air Ambulance NI please go to www.airambulanceni.org