Moneymore YFC arts festival celebration night for the local community
Before that a small acting piece from two cast members Emily and Holly was performed, it included great humour and was followed by county YFCU president Stuart Mills who engaged the audience by getting them to laugh and sing with him. As a result this set up perfectly the main act for the evening.
This act was produced by Jack, Roseanna and Catherine Hunter, like the cast members these writers took part in their production.
To summarise the plot of this outstanding display was the unlikely discovery of love in an airport where all kinds of people were boarding planes. People like local farmers on their first ever holiday, witty women from the WI and even a crazy cabin crew.
As time moved on Flight EYZ76A came closer and with stress, our audience were rushed around the terminal to get to gate 30.
Finally they made it on time and our new romancers got to express their feeling for each other, they even opted to sit together with one and other on the flight.
That’s where the story ended but during its run time, phenomenal dance routines were performed to songs like ABBA's Waterloo and Queen's Don’t Stop Me Now with a twist.
The audience absolutely loved joining in by clapping amongst songs to the beat creating a wonderful atmosphere.
Soon after club leader gave a heartfelt message to thank all those who came out to attend the presentation, he also thanked cast members like Ben Davis who created our props to an outstanding detail to provide the lifelike airport scenario and Holly Stewart who won the Hunter cup which proved her hard work, consistency and dedication to her role over the practising months.
A cheque of over £3,000 pound was displayed to show the money gathered for charity from the recent tractor run organised by Moneymore YFC. But also a further £2,000 was collected from the celebration night which will go towards club funds and give all members the chance to enjoy various activities throughout the year. The club would just like to show appreciation for how much this means and truly shows what such a great community can achieve.