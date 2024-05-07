Moneymore YFC arts festival celebration night for the local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Before that a small acting piece from two cast members Emily and Holly was performed, it included great humour and was followed by county YFCU president Stuart Mills who engaged the audience by getting them to laugh and sing with him. As a result this set up perfectly the main act for the evening.

This act was produced by Jack, Roseanna and Catherine Hunter, like the cast members these writers took part in their production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To summarise the plot of this outstanding display was the unlikely discovery of love in an airport where all kinds of people were boarding planes. People like local farmers on their first ever holiday, witty women from the WI and even a crazy cabin crew.

Sian Hogg, club treasurer and Jack Hunter, club leader, presenting cheque from Children’s Hospice Northern Ireland representative. Picture: Moneymore YFC

As time moved on Flight EYZ76A came closer and with stress, our audience were rushed around the terminal to get to gate 30.

Finally they made it on time and our new romancers got to express their feeling for each other, they even opted to sit together with one and other on the flight.

That’s where the story ended but during its run time, phenomenal dance routines were performed to songs like ABBA's Waterloo and Queen's Don’t Stop Me Now with a twist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The audience absolutely loved joining in by clapping amongst songs to the beat creating a wonderful atmosphere.

Some of those who attended the recent night held by Moneymore YFC. Picture: Moneymore YFC

Soon after club leader gave a heartfelt message to thank all those who came out to attend the presentation, he also thanked cast members like Ben Davis who created our props to an outstanding detail to provide the lifelike airport scenario and Holly Stewart who won the Hunter cup which proved her hard work, consistency and dedication to her role over the practising months.