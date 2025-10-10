Moneymore YFC enjoy action-packed start to club meetings

The excitement kicked off with a Wet Knockout at Clarke’s Farm, where members braved everything from a bale pool to slippy football and a giant slip ’n’ slide.

While clothes may not have stayed dry for long, spirits remained high as everyone enjoyed the action-packed evening.

The event rounded off with a well-earned burger. Moneymore YFC extended their thanks to KBO Hire for providing a lighting tower, Shaws Yard for the silo cover, and the Clarke family for kindly hosting.

Two weeks later saw the club return to the hall for its first in meeting of the year, welcoming an impressive twelve new members alongside a strong turnout of familiar faces.

After an introduction to Young Farmers and talks from Jack Hunter and Emily Maneely on upcoming competitions, the evening shifted gears into a round of lively games, creating plenty of laughter and energy in the room.

Most recently, members were treated to a behind-the-scenes experience at Littlebridge Farm Fresh, one of the club’s generous sponsors.

Caleb Howard kindly led a tour of the farm, giving members the opportunity to try the milk vending machine and sample the wide range of fresh produce on offer.

Many took the chance to purchase items and support the local business.

The visit was a firm favourite, leaving members eager to return.

With such a busy and successful start, the Young Farmers are looking forward to the months ahead, full of fresh opportunities to learn, compete, and of course, have fun.

Charlie Keatley, Jimmy Johnston, Reuben Robinson, Leon Elliot, Adam McKinley and Jack Keatley

Peter Hamilton, Steven Porte and Jake Robinson

Moneymore YFC members Amelia Higgins and Lucy Bryson take time out for the camera.