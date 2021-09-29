Moneymore YFC kick starts their 60th anniversary year
On Sunday, September 5, members from Moneymore Young Farmers’ Club kick started their 60th anniversary year with undertaking the challenge of cycling the 60 kilometres from Moneymore to Portstewart.
Jonathan Smyth at Cicli Cycles, Moneymore saw the members away from the starting line.
Rest stops were taken at JB Tyres and Swatragh Mart where members took on refreshments provided by Fruit Fayre, Cookstown and from Paul and Laura at Swatragh Mart.
The club would like to thank these hosts and venues for their help and support – you were real life savers!
All members arrived safely at Portstewart Promenade just after midday and feasted on a barbecue donated by McMahon Butchers, Cookstown and no afternoon at the Port is complete without an ice-cream so members hit the various ice-cream parlours for a well earned cool down.
The club also took the opportunity on the day to raise money for Air Ambulance NI. Collectors were out along the route receiving generous support.
Donations continue to be accepted online through the link on the Facebook page (Moneymore YFC), through the link in the club’s Instagram bio (@moneymoreyfc) or in person through club leader Dylan Walker or club secretary Joyce Allen over the coming weeks.
Thank you to everybody who has supported this appeal so far.
Thank you to all the members who took part and to all who helped in any way.