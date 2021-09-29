Moneymore YFC kick starts their 60th anniversary year

Moneymore YFC members who kick started their 60th anniversary year with undertaking the challenge of cycling the 60 kilometres from Moneymore to Portstewart and raised funds in aid of Air Ambulance NI

Jonathan Smyth at Cicli Cycles, Moneymore saw the members away from the starting line.

Rest stops were taken at JB Tyres and Swatragh Mart where members took on refreshments provided by Fruit Fayre, Cookstown and from Paul and Laura at Swatragh Mart.

The club would like to thank these hosts and venues for their help and support – you were real life savers!

Thomas Armstrong, Harry Walker, Robert Allen, Stephen Davis and Gemma Dobson

All members arrived safely at Portstewart Promenade just after midday and feasted on a barbecue donated by McMahon Butchers, Cookstown and no afternoon at the Port is complete without an ice-cream so members hit the various ice-cream parlours for a well earned cool down.

The club also took the opportunity on the day to raise money for Air Ambulance NI. Collectors were out along the route receiving generous support.

Donations continue to be accepted online through the link on the Facebook page (Moneymore YFC), through the link in the club’s Instagram bio (@moneymoreyfc) or in person through club leader Dylan Walker or club secretary Joyce Allen over the coming weeks.

Thank you to everybody who has supported this appeal so far.

Leanne Cahoon and Zita McNaugher

Thank you to all the members who took part and to all who helped in any way.

Robert Brown and John Porter at Swatragh Mart rest stop

Ellen and Lauren Bates

Dylan Walker and Zita McNaugher

Members taking some refreshments at JB Tyres

Refreshments donated by Fruit Fayre, Cookstown

Members at the finishing line

Cyclists at Swatragh Mart rest stop with Laura and Paul

Kathryn McAllister and Robert Brown

Sian Hogg on the home stretch

Cyclists on the starting line

Emily McAllister and Steven Hogg at the finish line