Moneymore YFC’s Gemma Dobson enjoys a wonderful Swiss adventure

Moneymore YFC member Gemma Dobson has just recently returned from an unforgettable three week adventure in Switzerland through the International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE) programme.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gemma was welcomed by two farming families – one in Altikon and another in Burgistein – where she got stuck into daily life on the farm.

From milking cows and bedding cubicles to learning about different farming methods, every day brought something new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was especially delighted to see the variety of Swiss dairy breeds, including Swiss-Fleckvieh, Brown Swiss, Simmental, Holstein and Jersey.

Gemma Dobson from Moneymore YFC on her hiking trip with other international exchangees

But it wasn’t all work! Gemma also had the chance to explore Switzerland’s stunning scenery and culture.

Her highlights included trips to Glacier 3000, Thun city, Zurich Zoo, the Swiss caves and even a ride on the famous Niesen mountain train.

She also enjoyed hiking in the Alps, playing volleyball, celebrating Switzerland’s national day and treating her hosts to a taste of home with shepherd’s pie, apple tart and Victoria sponge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on her trip, Gemma said: “It was an amazing experience where I was able to meet new people and learn about the different farming methods in Switzerland. It was an honour to represent Moneymore YFC and YFCU internationally.”

Well done Gemma – what an incredible way to fly the flag for Moneymore YFC abroad!