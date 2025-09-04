Moneymore YFC’s Gemma Dobson enjoys a wonderful Swiss adventure
Gemma was welcomed by two farming families – one in Altikon and another in Burgistein – where she got stuck into daily life on the farm.
From milking cows and bedding cubicles to learning about different farming methods, every day brought something new.
She was especially delighted to see the variety of Swiss dairy breeds, including Swiss-Fleckvieh, Brown Swiss, Simmental, Holstein and Jersey.
But it wasn’t all work! Gemma also had the chance to explore Switzerland’s stunning scenery and culture.
Her highlights included trips to Glacier 3000, Thun city, Zurich Zoo, the Swiss caves and even a ride on the famous Niesen mountain train.
She also enjoyed hiking in the Alps, playing volleyball, celebrating Switzerland’s national day and treating her hosts to a taste of home with shepherd’s pie, apple tart and Victoria sponge.
Reflecting on her trip, Gemma said: “It was an amazing experience where I was able to meet new people and learn about the different farming methods in Switzerland. It was an honour to represent Moneymore YFC and YFCU internationally.”
Well done Gemma – what an incredible way to fly the flag for Moneymore YFC abroad!