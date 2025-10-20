Monitor Farm tech workshops to offer one-to-one specialist help

Sheep and beef farmers are being invited to sign up for ‘Data made easy’ workshops to help make the most of their on-farm hardware and software for EID, weighing and management.

The three Monitor Farm Scotland events will allow farmers to get one-to-one advice on their own set-up, practical tips to streamline data flow and tackle any issues.

The events are being led by independent farm technology specialist Matt Blyth, an experienced innovator in the sheep and beef industry and the founder of Blyth Livestock Advisory Services (BLAS).

A flock manager prior to setting up BLAS, he was among the first farmers to adopt EID technology to capture key livestock data.

Today, Matt applies this practical expertise to help farmers across the UK harness their own data to enhance livestock management and business performance

Matt said: “These workshops will help people understand their own farm technology, get the best set-up on-farm and improve decision making and profitability. It’s about understanding how your technology can work for you.”

Places on these practical workshops must be pre-booked as they have a maximum capacity of 12 people to ensure dedicated support.

They run from 1-5pm and are on Monday 10 November: Ayrshire (NFU office Ayr market), Tuesday 11 November: Roxburgh (Border Union meeting room) and Wednesday 12 November: Stirlingshire (UA Stirling).

To ensure maximum benefit from the individual sessions, attendees will be asked for more information regarding the equipment they would like to bring along to the workshop alongside how they would like to integrate data collection and utilisation.

This could be anything from understanding your current set up, learning new software, improving data recording, connecting EID with weighing, troubleshooting, decision-making and more.

Iona Smith, Monitor Farm regional adviser said: “Technology should help simplify, streamline and improve daily tasks while optimising animal performance.

“These small, practical workshops will allow farmers to discuss their on-farm set-up, any issues they might be having and identify how they can best run the systems in their farming business.

“Whether you're using ruminant technologies such as Tru-Test or Gallagher or just getting started – this workshop will help you connect the dots between hardware, software, and decision-making,” she said.

Matt has already featured in the Monitor Farm Scotland podcast, Field Talk, discussing his practical experiences with technology: https://youtu.be/wmPZMpHG6tM

Monitor Farm Scotland beef and sheep tech workshops – book your space:

Monday 10 November: Ayrshire https://techtalksayrshire.eventbrite.co.uk

Tuesday 11 November: Roxburgh https://techtalksscottishborders.eventbrite.co.uk

Wednesday 12 November: Stirlingshire https://techtalksstirlingshire.eventbrite.co.uk