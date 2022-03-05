Monoshield lamb: A new model for a post antibiotic era

Williams Family with 'Caron Dynamite'

It is available to be given as a bolus to the lamb and it is also included in their lamb colostrum.

Every dose of Monoshield Lamb colostrum contains the same dose as one Monoshield Lamb bolus. The bolus is smaller than a “Tic Tac mint” thus making it easy to administer right at the back of the tongue.

The on-farm feedback has been very positive.

Grace and William Powell keeping busy at lambing time

Here is what some customers say about MonoShield Lamb (Formerly called Panatec Lamb):

Williams Family, (Caron Texels, Caegarn, Tregaron, Wales: Breeders of Caron Dynamite £32,000gns)

This is the third year using ‘MonoShield’ for these Texel breeders.

Lowri Ann Williams stated: “We have been using MonoShield as an alternative to antibiotics for the past two seasons and have been really pleased with them. The tablets are easy to administer, and it gives us peace of mind that every lamb has received a tablet at birth. They are a vital part of our lambing kit!”

Richard Powell, (Iskeymeadow Charollais, Keady, County Armagh): “Last year we gave every lamb one Monoshield (Panatec) tablet at birth. It was enough to ensure we did not have one case of Watery Mouth. I have always given around 150ml of lamb colostrum to each lamb at birth. It gives them a good start.

“This year, Mayo HealthCare have added Monoshield to their lamb colostrum. I did not give the tablets, and just the Monoshield lamb colostrum. So far this has kept the watery mouth at bay this lambing season too.”

Gethin and Angharad Jones run 500 Welsh and Texel x ewes at Fynnon Ddu near Ruthin, North Wales.

They have been using MonoShield tablets since 2020 and describe them as a ‘miracle’ product.

“We previously relied on Spectam®️ as a preventative and treatment for watery mouth, but that was only achieving around a 50% success rate so we decided to explore alternative options,” says Angharad.

The MonoShield lamb tablets came highly recommended from a neighbouring farmer who had completely cut out antibiotic usage since switching over to MonoShield so the couple decided to give them a go.

“They are very easy to administer. Every lamb gets a tablet at birth and it’s pretty much eradicated watery mouth here now, it’s a miracle product,” says Gethin.

“This year we have also started using the MonoShield Lamb colostrum. It’s great that the technology has been incorporated into colostrum. The colostrum is generally given to triplets and weaker lambs so it gives them the best possible start in life,” concludes Gethin.