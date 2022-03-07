Moore Concrete – continuing to invest in people

Currently employing 150-160 people in one of the most innovative precast concrete manufacturing businesses in the UK, the company provides every member of its entire workforce with the opportunity to upskill in a range of areas that enable them to further their career.

“Our employees are the most valuable asset within the business,” confirmed Moore’s human resources’ co-ordinator Áine Carey.

“Our aim is to provide all of our staff with the opportunity to learn and grow with Moore Concrete.

Moore Concrete’s human resources co-ordinator Áine Carey with John Anderson (left) and Adam McConnell

“And training is at the very heart of that. From day one, we want to provide our employees with an environment where they can learn, develop and further their careers. By providing continuous industry standard training, apprenticeships, and flexibility with any employee learning; we want to enable our people in their career journey and provide the support that leads to highly skilled, highly motivated employees.

“We have a number of employees who are certified instructors in a lot of the relevant courses needed to do a variety of roles in our factories, meaning we have the facilities to deliver industry standard training courses on-site whenever needed, allowing employees to upskill without delay.”

Áine continued:“The end result is that our staff gain new skills and knowledge while securing recognised industry qualifications, which they can build upon over time.

“A commitment to continuous training and development represents a significant investment on the part of the company.

“But it’s one worth making. The results can be summed up quite simply: happier, high skilled staff; improved product quality and enhanced customer satisfaction.”

Nineteen-year-old Adam McConnell has been with Moore Concrete for the past two years. He comes from a family farm at Carnalbanagh, which is quite close to the village of Broughshane.

Since joining Moore Concrete, Adam has received extensive forklift and overhead crane related training. In turn, this has allowed Adam to work within the factory, in a production capacity, while also helping to facilitate the actual delivery and installation of Moore Concrete products on site.

He added: “Prior to joining the company, I had enrolled to complete a Level 3 Work-Based diploma in agriculture at CAFRE’s Greenmount campus.

“I hope to complete the course during the current academic year. The management team at Moore Concrete have been totally supportive not only in facilitating my studies, but also providing further learning opportunities through the various training courses provided. Progression is really important and being given these opportunities to upskill ensures we are always progressing.”

John Anderson, from Ballymena, has been working with Moore Concrete for 20 years. During this period, he has received extensive training in forklift driving and telehandler skills.

He added:“I have been fully trained in the use of earth moving vehicles and mobile elevated working platforms.

“As a result, I am certified and proficient in the use of multiple pieces of machinery. Gaining these certifications has allowed me to have variety in my job, I can work in our factories, in the yard and also play a key role in our installation team and help set up for our trade shows. It is great to be able to contribute in many ways and no two days are ever the same.”

John concluded: “As my knowledge and skills have grown, so have my responsibilities.

“The company’s management team is totally committed to providing the maximum number of development opportunities for all employees who want to learn.”