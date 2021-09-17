Moore Concrete targets farming sector to bolster its workforce on a flexible basis

Moore Concrete's human resources' co-ordinator Áine Carey with l to r: unit production leader Neil Hunter, from Doagh; John Anderson, from Cullybackey and Adam McConnell, from Broughshane. All three members of the production team also farm on a part time basis.

Moore’s Human Resources’ Co-ordinator Áine Carey takes up the story: “We have a significant number of full time and part time positions available across every facet of production and quality control at the present time.

“Many of these opportunities would suit people who are also farming on a part time basis.

“Flexibility is key to the success of the Moore Concrete operation, and this is very much the case when it comes to the development of job and career opportunities within the business.”

According to Áine, Moore Concrete is seeking to employ people who can dedicate a minimum of 12 hours per week to the company. This can be spread across the normal working week. Additional hours are also available on Saturday mornings between 5am-11am.

She continued: “Full training will be provided and salaries are commensurate with the positions that are available.

“People with a strong farming background are problem solvers by nature and are used to working off their own initiative. These are the core qualifications that we are seeking in the people that we want to employ”

Moore Concrete is located at the very heart of an expansive rural catchment area. The company hopes that the job opportunities it can now offer will provide individual farmers with an additional – and extremely valuable -income stream.

The precast manufacturer currently employs 140 people and services agri, civil engineering and construction clients throughout the UK.

Áine Carey concluded:“Moore Concrete has a full order book at the present time and the company is primed for significant growth.

“We would be delighted to hear from farmers or those in our rural communities who would like to avail of the flexible job opportunities that we can offer at the present time.”