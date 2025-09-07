Moore Concrete will have a major presence at UK Dairy Day 2025.

The event will take place in Telford, Shropshire on Wednesday, September 10th.

The company will have a number of its key product lines featured at the event. These include: suspended flooring systems; feed & water troughs; bunker walls and the Moore Concrete Ox Fence system

The development of the new Moore Concrete SUREFOOT™ slatted flooring system and the tremendous response generated for the new design across the UK’s ruminant livestock sectors is significant.

Moore Concrete flooring systems.

Adding to the credibility of SUREFOOT™ has been the independent assessment of this unique flooring system.

Recently, the company took part in a Knowledge Transfer Partnership programme in collaboration with Agri-Food and Biosciences’ Institute (AFBI) and Queen’s University, Belfast.

The work undertaken specifically surveyed the impact of the company’s SUREFOOT™ slat range relative to Key Performance Indicators from the UK National Dairy Herd.

The aim of the programme was ammonia reduction on farm and the transition to carbon net zero within agriculture.

The study was collated using NMR data from 500 dairy farms across the UK and the figures where standardised to relate to a herd of 100 cows: the average NI herd size.

The key findings identified were:

- The median age at exit by lactation was 61 days extra over the cow’s lactating lifetime.

- A total of 12 less followers required each year into a simulated 100 cow herd = 485kg reduction in methane.

Significantly, modelling carried out as part of the KTP programme determined a 4.6% reduction in ammonia (NH3) emissions per annum would be achieved with cows on a SUREFOOT™System, compared to that of the national herd.

The SUREFOOT™slats are available in a range of lengths (up to 5m), depths (up to 10 inches) and gap widths (up to 40mm) to suit the individual customer’s needs. Axle loadings also vary with a maximum of 10 tonne available.

All of Moore Concrete’s slats are now available with the SUREFOOT™ slip-resistant finish.

In addition, independent studies have indicated that SUREFOOT™ slats offer 50% more grip than conventional brushed finish slats.

Another product that is helping reduce the overall carbon footprint on farm is Moore Concrete Ox Fence timberless fencing range. Both the Ox Strain & Ox Post include a cast in nailing strip, which is embedded intothe face of the concrete post.

The eco-friendly fully recycled plastic nailing strips are made from crushed CD cases and old coat hangers that would otherwise end up in landfill or incinerators. Resulting in a low carbon, durable, no maintenance product.

Moore Concrete’s Agri Sales’ Manager, Keri McGivern, commented: “It is encouraging to see a tremendous upsurge in demand for theseposts, as we can now offer a completely timberless precast fencing solution, that is easy to install with both the Ox Strain & Ox Post designed to be driven in using a standard post driver.”

Full information on the Moore Concrete range of drinkers, aboveground slurry stores and walling systems will also be available at the Dairy UK event.

The company will be located on Stand H106. Visitors will be made more than welcome on to the stand throughout the day.

For more information about their innovative range of products, contact Moore Concrete on 028 2565 2566 EXT 1, or visit their website at www.moore-concrete.com.