More cattle on offer at Omagh Mart, heifers selling to £1740
Bullocks
R McFarland, Crosh 530k £1640; 590k £1700; 580k £1670, Mullaslin Farmer 560k £1700; 530k £1610; 555k £1660; 490k £1590, N Doherty, Killeter 570k £1710; 590k £1740 and £1730; 525k £1500, D McKinney, Fintona 570k £1680; 600k £1710, Ivan Fraser, Tirquin 530k £1560, T Young, Killen 510k £1490, P Cassidy, Lettercarn 515k £1510; 540k £1520; 370k £1090, William Doherty, Strabane 690k £2010; 665k £1890, B Dunlop, Mountjoy 630k £1830 and £1820, John Reid, Newtownstewart 525k £1620, Des McAskie, Mountjoy 660k £1900, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 600k £1720 and £1700; 490k £1410, K Doherty, Strabane 650k £1860, E McCann, Fintona 600k £1690, G Donaghy, Beragh 520k £1460, Gary Fyffe, Omagh 740k £2000; 675k £1850; 750k £2100, C F MacRory, Omagh 610k £1690, M Ferris, Leglands 800k £2210, J McNulty, Glenmornan 690k £1880, G McKay, Drumquin 420k £1470; 465k £1450, Peter Owens, Beragh 465k £1510, C Campbell, Tattykeel 430k £1370, R Robinson, Claudy 450k £1290; 445k £1220; 360k £1000, M Sheridan, Omagh 490k £1390 and P Brogan, Gortin 490k £1340.
Heifers
Glenn Wilson, Carrickmore 655k £1770; 665k £1740; 660k £1700, Basil Dunlop, Mountjoy 610k £1720, W J McGurk, Kildress 700k £1680 and £1660; 665k £1600; 650k £1600, B McCormack, Drumquin 645k £1640, S A Bratton, Donemana 615k £1620; 560k £1600; 505k £1460; 485k £1390, Thomas Teague, Trillick 505k £1540, C McLaughlin, Rylagh 505k £1460; 560k £1500, Robert Giles, Brackey 535k £1540; 545k £1540, R J Rankin, Castlederg 520k £1490, G Morris, Greencastle 545k £1560; 540k £1510; 455k £1340, N Doherty, Killeter 525k £1480; 535k £1500, H Keys, Fivemiletown 515k £1450; 445k £1380, B McElhill, Drumquin 520k £1460; 470k £1380, G McKay, Drumquin 560k £1570; 570k £1590; 495k £1450, P Owens, Beragh 560k £1560, M McCoy, Dromore 545k £1490; 405k £1360, J Cassidy, Tattyreagh 565k £1530, Ivan Fraser, Tirquin 405k £1230, C Devine, Strabane 480k £1450 and £1440, Ivan Jobb, Fintona 435k £1290, Sean Brogan, Drumlea 435; £1250; 450k £1290, Seamus O’Brien, Loughmacrory 400k £1280; 350k £1050; 405k £1200, W Campbell, Tattykeel 480k £1330, King Farms, Knockmoyle 360k £1110 (2), Noel Gormley, Sixmilecross 385k £1090; 400k £1110 and K P Maguire, Leggs PO 415k £1150.
Fat cows
M Mullan, Mullaslin 600k £274, D McFadden 460k £269, G Aiken, Pettigo 760k £258, O Keenan, Mountfield 490k £253, O Kerr, Lislap 470k £229; 560k £223; 570k £220; 640k £217, J Patterson, Drumquin 900k £222 (£1998), M McCoy, Dromore 680k £222; 660k £209, D Conway, Omagh 580k £220, C Devine, Strabane 710k £2070, C O’Kane, Omagh 570k £198, J L Davis, Strabane 820k £198, A Kelly, Fintona 590k £196 and Oran McAleer, Plumbridge 650k £196.
Dropped calves
O Kerr, Lislap £590 Limousin bull; £505 Limousin heifer, J Begley, Carrickmore £540 Belgian Blue bull; £410 Blue heifer, B Grimes, Beragh £495 Belgian Blue bull, D Hemphill, Drumquin £480 Angus bull; £375 Angus heifer, Ross Hunter, Drumquin £475 Charolais heifer, R Fraser, Kesh £450 and £410 Charolais Bulls; £345 Charolais heifer, T Johnston, Aughadulla £410 and £400 Hereford bulls, R Killen, Newbuildings £405 Simmental bull, D McDermott, Fintona £380 Angus bull, J McAleer, Fecarry £375 Hereford bull, D Hewitt, Beragh £390 Limousin heifer and N Doherty, Newtownstewart £350 Charolais heifer.