More cattle on offer with heavier sorts reaching £3 per kilo at Omagh Mart
Bullocks
C F MacRory, Omagh 505k £1530; 535k £1560; 595k £1720, M Coyle, Carrickmore 585k £1765; 600k £1600, M Cumiskey, Creggan 610k £1760; 560k £1590; 490k £1480, E McCann, Fintona 615k £1770; 585k £1670; 635k £1790, KP Maguire, Leggs PO 530k £1520; 480k £1360, F McGarvey, Dunmoyle 565k £1525; 485k £1260, W Browne, Clanabogan 575k £1530; 620k £1640; 580k £1500, C O’Hagan, Eskra 440k £1360; 420k £1290; 445k £1340, S O’Neill, Errigal 470k £1360 and C Mitchell, Tattyreagh 330k £900.
Heifers
M Rutledge, Donaghanie 625k £1750; 775k £2150, N Tierney, Dungannon 540k £1520; 580k £1550, Kenwell Farms, Dromore 520k £1450; 540k £1460; 445k £1250, M Cumiskey, Creggan 520k £1440; 430k £1290 (2) 460k £1350, D Palmer, Gortaclare 535k £1430 and £1400, W J McGurk, Kildress 610k £1600; 505k £1320; 710k £1840, C McLaughlin, Rylagh 580k £1490; 550k £1400; 485k £1310, Thomas Bowen, Dungannon 410k £1240; 415k £1190; 435k £1200, J C Norris, Omagh 410k £1200; 390k £1113; 460k £1300, J A Mitchell, Seskinore 470k £1310 and H B Coll, Drumquin 365k £980; 340k £940.
Fat cows
P McMenamin, Envagh 620k £238, C Cunningham, Strathroy 550k £215, William McGinn, Tattyreagh 740k £211; 600k £135, J McBeth, Artigarvan 600k £210; 710k £188, A Gibson, Aughnacloy 600k £206, K O’Kane, Omagh 770k £197; 810k £190, R Donnelly, Dromore 740k £192; 720k £190, M Ruthledge Donaghanie 700k £187 and A J Teague, Dromore 610k £186.
Friesian cows
T Stevenson, Kesh 650k £153, H Patterson, Dromore 680k £152, C Crumley, Strabane 530k £150, M Mullan, Omagh 670k £148 and Hall Kee, Strabane 720k £145.
Dropped calves
A Moses, Sixmilecross £490 Aberdeen Angus bull; £400 Aberdeen Angus heifer, William McGinn, Tattyreagh £460 Belgian Blue bull, K Latimer, Trillick £455 Limousin bull; £430 Hereford bull, T Tait, Omagh £450 Belgian Blue bull; £440 Aberdeen Angus bull, A McFarland, Omagh £430 Belgian Blue heifer, M M Aiken, Drumquin £400 Belgian Blue bull, M Lagan, Cookstown £385 Hereford bull; £315 Simmental heifer and S J Carson, Fyfin £360 Limousin bull.