More cows for sale at Omagh Mart, bullocks selling to £1800 for 690kg
and live on Freeview channel 276
Plainer sorts in less demand.
Bullocks
Gary Hawkes, Crosh 690k £1800; 740k £1900; 775k £1980; 610k £1500, A McCullagh, Plumbridge 555k £1460; 360k £1060, P Donnelly, Carrickmore 515k £1280; 420k £1130; 360k £1000, E Coyle, Strabane 585k £1480; 495k £1420; 485k £1380, S McGerrigle, Donemana 525k £1290; 495k £1370, S Kerr, Carrickmore 500k £1390, L Shields, Foremass 400k £1040; 480k £1190, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 455k £1170, M O’Kane, Drumquin 390k £1000, S McCann, Altamuskin 320k £930; 390k £1090; 360k £980 and H B Coll, Drumquin 300k £810; 385k £1000.
Heifers
Des Wilson, Newtownbutler 550k £1450; 620k £1580; 625k £1550, J McCullagh, Loughmacrory 505k £1350; 500k £1290, N Tierney, Dungannon 525k £1400; 530k £1400; 550k £1430, A McFarland, Mountjoy 505k £1280, N Melaugh, Strabane 590k £1470; 550k £1380, John Donnelly, Dromore 490k £1300, P Donnelly, Carrickmore 440k £1130, A Irwin, Drumquin 425k £1070; 355k £1000, K McSorley, Trillick 380k £1050; 375k £960 and S McCann, Altamuskin 360k £980.
Fat cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
A McFarland, Mountjoy 640k £227, C Elliot, Artigarvan 700k £204; 670k £190, M Hackett, Augher 620k £186, T Martin, Urney 700k £184, P McMenamin, Envagh 740k £175, S Kelly, Carrickmore 870k £170 and M McFadden, Strabane 570k £170.
Friesian cows
D Maguire, Trillick 560k £149, Jas Oliver, Dromore 660k £143; 630k £132; 690k £132, K Timoney, Leglands 640k £136, B McBride, Trillick 770k £135, S Hemphill, Castlederg 690k £130 and J Edgar, Dromore 730k £128.
Weanlings
Mary Hackett, Augher £1000 Limousin bull, J Maguire, Trillick £900 Limousin bull, J McKelvey, Killen £700 Simmental bull; £680 Charolais heifer, M G O’Kane, Drumquin £700; £680 and £650 Limousin Bulls, P McMenamin, Envagh £700; £680 and £650 Limousin heifers, J J Baxter, Knockmoyle £640 Simmental bull, M Heagney, Teebane £610 Charolais bull and M Bogan, Seskinore £600 Angus bull; £350 Friesian bull.
Dropped calves
David Beattie, Omagh £405 and £395 Belgian Blue bulls, M K McCullagh, Glenhull £390 Belgian Blue bull; £345 Belgian Blue heifer, Niall Jack, Mountjoy £380 Belgian Blue bull, D McConnell, Knockmoyle £370 Belgian Blue bull, M McAloon, Trillick £365 Limousin bull, J B, Donnelly, Beragh £355 Limousin heifer, G Davis, Dromore £345 Charolais bull, D Hoey, Enniskillen £345 Belgian Blue bull, N Hutchinson, Trillick £340 Charolais heifer, A E Hughes, Dromore £335 Simmental heifer, P J O’Kane, Omagh £340 Angus bull and S Quinn, Newtownstewart, £335 Hereford bull.
More demand for Friesian bulls with stronger types; fetching £120 to £185.