More demand for grazing sorts at Omagh Mart, bullocks selling to £1980 for 765kg
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
Jas McGaughey, Dunamanagh 765k £1980, G Clarke, Sixmilecross 740k £1940, P McDermott, Greencastle 560k £1730, G Rafferty, Carrickmore 530k £1620; 535k £1590; 580k £1720, K McCullagh, Loughmacrory 575k £1710, R McCrossan, Drumquin 540k £1600; 555k £1600; 560k £1560, B McGahan, Galbally 530k £1560; 610k £1800; 605k £1750, M Ballantine, Glenhull 595k £1760; 620k £1780, M Ferris, Leglands 590k £1740; 630k £1790, P Loughran, Clanabogan 580k £1680; 595k £1720; 545k £1550, O Loughran, Mullaslin 585k £1700, T Phillips, Ederney 635k £1810; 615k £1720, E McNamee, Mulnafye 670k £1900, S McCaffrey, Campsie 550k £1550, M P Kelly, Fintona 660k £1840, A Breen, Beragh 515k £1430; 440k £1420; 470k £1420, P Mulligan, Dromore 660k £1840, Ross Hemphill, Drumquin 590k £1640, D Huey, Artigarvan 680k £1860, C Donnelly, Eskra 430k £1420; 420k £1330; 405k £1260, Loane Partners, Kesh 445k £1450, D Gallagher, Mountfield 345k £1210; 450k £1370; 375k £1200, B Coyle, Mullaslin 375k £1180; 480k £1390, R Doherty, Dunbreen 480k £1430 and D Breen, Tempo 430k £1250; 450k £1290.
Heifers
P Mulligan, Dromore 765k £1840, G McCarney, Seskinore 615k £1800, D Huey, Artigarvan 645k £1790; 610k £1700; 645k £1780, M F O’Neill, Tirquin 675k £1790; 625k £1720; 550k £1570; 575k £1610, N McCombe, Donemana 510k £1580; 495k £1470, R Hemphill, Drumquin 560k £1690; 610k £1680, D McFarland, Maye 505k £1510, William Johnston, Lack 515k £1490; 490k £1450; 485k £1420, M McCauley, Drumquin 505k £1460, H Donnelly, Sixmilecross 525k £1500, J McAleer, Dromore 565k £1600, M Ballantine, Glenhull 520k £1440; 480k £1480, M McManus, Dromore 575k £1540, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 445k £1360; 455k £1320; 510k £1360, R Giles, Gortaclare 585k £1560; 465k £1340; 500k £1430, J Curran, Dromore 430k £1190; 380k £1040, M McCoy, Dromore 410k £1130; 405k £1120; 395k £1100 and D Prentice, Tempo 440k £1190.
Weanlings
Advertisement
Advertisement
O Dixon, Sixmilecross £1010 and £980 Blonde bulls, M Lynch, Knockmoyle £910 Simmental bull, I McCutcheon, Dunbreen £1080 and £1000 (3) Charolais heifers, K Maguire, Leggs PO £1010 Charolais heifer, J J Kelly, Irvinestown £860 Blonde heifer and J Monaghan, Trillick £770 Simmental bull.
Fat cows
G Rafferty, Carrickmore 770k £232; 770k £215, M Begley, Creggan 700k £227; 630k £218, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 670k £209, William Gamble, Donemana 650k £213, R Giles, Gortaclare 630k £203; 590k £199, S Sloan, Irvinestown 660k £197 and H Wilson, Ardstraw 700k £194.
Friesian cows
K Timoney, Leglands 600k £164; 520k £150 and M Anderson, Fintona 630k £149.
Dropped calves
H McKinley, Trillick £500; £450 and £430 Simmental bulls, H Owens, Brackey £460, £435 and £430 Angus bulls, J Maguire, Trillick £475 Limousin bull, B Stewart, Castlederg £440 Belgian Blue heifer, T Stevenson, Kesh £400 Limousin bull, E Davis, Dromore £385 and £375 Charolais bull, A McKelvey, Newtownstewart £405 and £370 Angus bulls, J Henderson, Trillick £370 Hereford bull; £310 Hereford heifer, R A McConnell, Knockmoyle £365 (2) Belgian Blue bulls, R Crosbie, Mountjoy £335 Simmental heifer, D Cummins, Mountjoy £340; £335 and £300 Angus bull and C Gibson, Beragh £300 and £295 Belgian Blue heifers.