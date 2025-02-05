More record prices at Ballymena Mart, beef bullocks selling to £2556

Thursday 30th January 2025: An entry of 250 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in another record trade.

Beef cows sold to 320p for 630kg at £2016.

Friesian cows to 230p for 730kg at £1679.

Beef heifers to 366p for 580kg at £2122.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef bullocks to 376p for 680kg at £2556 and to a record top of £3152 per head.

Friesian bullocks to 292p for 650at at £1898.

Beef cows

G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 630kg £2016 (320) D O’Hare, Abondance 650kg £1989 (306) G Hayes, Belgian Blue 670kg £2010 (300) W Kerr, Ballymena Limousin 560kg £1607 (287) N Corr, Ardboe Limousin 580kg £1624 (280) JV Kelly, Maghera Abondance 780kg £2184 (280) W Kerr, Glarryford Hereford 640kg £1779 (278) S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 690kg £1890 (274) local farmer, Simmental 550kg £1507 (274) J McLaughlin, Limousin 670kg £1822 (272) S McNeill, Broughshane Charolais 890kg £2403 (270) S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 760kg £2036 (268) I Rea, Crumlin Charolais 720kg £1915 (266) G Hayes, Limousin 690kg £1821 (264) Limousin 640kg £1689 (264) and W Boyd, Abondance 870kg £2296 (264).

Friesian cows

G Martin, Broughshane 730kg £1679 (230) A Bell, Ballymena 710kg £1590 (224) D Forsythe, Cloughmills 830kg £1859 (224) D Scott, Coleraine 720kg £1598 (222) M Smyth, 760kg £1626 (214) S Cunningham, Belfast 500kg £1060 (212) A Bell, 750kg £1560 (208) S McGookin, 620kg £1240 (200) M Smyth, 740kg £1435 (194) G McCammond, Larne 720kg £1382 (192) J and D Glass, Ballymena 690kg £1311 (190) 700kg £1330 (190) M Smyth, Cloughmills 710kg £1349 (190) D Montgomery, Glenwherry 700kg £1330 (190) G McCammond, 620kg £1171 (189) and J and D Glass, Ballymena 700kg £1302 (186).

Beef heifers

C Shivers, Castledawson Limousin 580kg £2122 (366) W and A Purcell, Castlerock Limousin 550kg £1980 (360) C Shivers, Limousin 610kg £2196 (360) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 580kg £2076 (358) S Davis, Belgian Blue 640kg £2291 (358) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 590kg £2100 (356) W Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 600kg £2136 (356) C Shivers, Limousin 560kg £1971 (352) W Rainey, Limousin 620kg £2182 (352) W and A Purcell, Limousin 570kg £1995 (350) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 620kg £2157 (348) C Shivers, Limousin 600kg £2088 (348) S McGookin, Limousin 700kg £2366 (338) I Beggs, Limousin 560kg £1881 (336) Limousin 570kg £1903 (334) and W and A Purcell, Limousin 560kg £1859 (332).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

J McFadden, Kells Charolais 930kg £3252, J Neill, Crossgar Limousin 910kg £3021, P Donnelly, Rathkenny Charolais 820kg £2902, D and J Lewis, Lisburn Simmental 840kg £2772, J McFadden, Kells Limousin 770kg £2756, 800kg £2752, P Donnelly, Rathkenny Charolais 790kg £2733, I Brown, Greyabbey Limousin 740kg £2715, J McFadden, Kells Limousin 800kg £2704, D and J Lewis, Lisburn Limousin 730kg £2671, I Brown, Greyabbey Limousin 760kg £2667, J McFadden, Kells Limousin 780kg 2667, D and J Lewis, Lisburn Charolais 790kg £2638, S McCann, Randalstown Limousin 790kg £2638, D and J Lewis, Lisburn Limousin 760kg £2629 and J and C Kane, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 780kg £2620.

Top per kilo

P Donnelly, Rathkenny Limousin 680kg £2556 (376), local farmer Limousin 650kg £2418 (372), J Adams, Cullybackey Limousin 610kg £2263 (371), I Brown, Greyabbey Limousin 740kg £2715 (367), D and J Lewis, Lisburn Limousin 730kg £2671 (366), J Adams, Cullybackey Limousin 670kg £2412 (360), J McFadden, Ballymena Limousin 770kg £2756 (358), 690kg £2442 354), D and J Lewis, Lisburn Charolais 650kg £2301 (354), P Donnelly, Rathkenny Charolais 820kg £2902 (354), Limousin 700kg £2478 (354), J Adams, Cullybackey Limousin 670kg £2358 (352), I Brown, Greyabbey Limousin 760kg £2667 (351) and D and J Lewis, Lisburn Charolais 700kg £2450 (350) x2, 630kg £2205 (350).

Friesian Bullocks

B and K Stewart, Cairncastle 650kg £1898 (292), 690kg £1918 (278), 670kg £1835 (274), R D Humpherys, Donaghadee 550kg £1446 (263), 580kg £1473 (254), local farmer 460kg £1168 (254), 570kg £1436 (252), B and K Stewart, Cairncastle 580kg £1438 (248), J and D Glass, Ballymena 600kg £1428 (238) and R D Humpherys, Donaghadee 550kg £1265 (230).

Friday 31st January 2025: Dairy cows - D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2350, N G Chambers, Moneyrea Holstein £2250, A A Ferguson, Stewartstown Holstein £2200, D Wallace Holstein £2180, H Geddis, Lurgan Holstein £2150, B McStravick, Lurgan Holstein £2050, N G Chambers Holstein £2020, D Wallace Holstein £1980, C A Orr, Cloughmills Friesian 31980, B McStravick Holstein £1980, Fairmount Farm, Claudy Friesian £1920, H Geddis Holstein £1850, Fairmount Farm Fleckvieh £1800, Friesian £1700, H Geddis Holstein £1700 and N G Chambers Holstein £1700.

Bulls

D Frew, Randalstown 2x Limousin £2600, J Hunter, Larne Limousin £2550, W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin £2350, D Frew Limousin £2300, H Connolly, Saintfield Limousin £2200, Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle Simmental £2100, W Campbell Limousin £2000 and M Hamilton, Comber Hereford £1900, Hereford £1800.

Suckler

E Gillan, Ballymena Simmental £2300, Charolais £2100, Simmental £2100, £2020, £1800, Belgian Blue £1780, 2x £1750, R Creith, Bushmills Speckle Park £1720, E Gillan Belgian Blue £1600, £1580 and S Haveron, Deerfin Hereford £1320.

Calves

Heifers

Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £880, local farmer Charolais £850, Ganaway Farms Charolais £810, Simmental £810, Charolais £810, 3x Charolais £770, A McBurney, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £660, G and I Currie, Randalstown 3x Belgian Blue £615, J Adair, Kells Belgian Blue £615, RM Barnett, Strabane Belgian Blue £575, Belgian Blue £565 and R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Charolais £550.

Bulls

N Scott, Nutt's Corner Belgian Blue £715, A McBurney Belgian Blue £710, N Scott Hereford £700, A McBurney Belgian Blue £670, O’ Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin £655, T Herbinson, Randalstown Abondance £630, P McCann, Cookstown Limousin £610, G Forsythe, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £610, R W Kane, Ballycastle Limousin £590, J Adair Belgian Blue £590, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Belgian Blue £585, T Herbinson Abondance £580, P Maguire, Annacloy Friesian £575, A McBurney Belgian Blue £570 and RM Barnett 2x Abondance £570.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

P Maguire Friesian £575, 4x Friesian £430, R A Gordon, Cloughmills Friesian £355, D McNeilly Jnr, Randalstown2x Friesian £340, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £340, I Henry, Cookstown 4x Friesian £325, G Forsythe, Cloughmills 2x Holstein £300 and D McNeilly Jnr Friesian £295.

Weanlings

A tremendous entry of 623 weanlings presented in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £1440 over for a Charolais 400kg £1840 presented by M O’Kane, Carnlough and heifers sold to £1410 over for a Charolais 330kg £1800 presented by O'Kane Farm Ltd, Dunloy.

Bullocks

0kg to 300kg

Mrs Whary and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 290kg £1440 (496) S and O Quigg, Garvagh Charolais 270kg £1320 (488) Mrs Whary and McCurdy, Charolais 290kg £1380 (475) A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 270kg £1280 (474) F and R Auld, Limousin 250kg £1150 (460) P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 290kg £1320 (455) S and O Quigg, Charolais 290kg £1320 (455) R Loughery, Limousin 300kg £1350 (450) F and R Auld, Limousin 260kg £1170 (450) R Montford, Broughshane Charolais 290kg £1260 (434) F and R Auld, Limousin 250kg £1080 (432) A Reid, Glenarm Charolais 300kg £1290 (430) D O’Hagan, Maghera Limousin 300kg £1290 (430) A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 290kg £1240 (427) A Reid, Glenarm Charolais 260kg £1110 (426) and P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 300kg £1280 (426)

301kg to 350kg

O'Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 340kg £1780 (523) A Abbott, Lisburn Charolais 340kg £1570 (461) A Bellingham, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg £1520 (460) A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 330kg £1490 (451) K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 340kg £1520 (447) Mrs Whary and McCurdy, Charolais 350kg £1550 (442) D Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 350kg £1550 (442) Mrs Whary and McCurdy, Charolais 340kg £1480 (435) D Andrew, Limousin 340kg £1480 (435) A McGovern, Clougher Charolais 330kg £1430 (433) J McLaughlin, Charolais 310kg £1340 (432) P Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 340kg £1460 (429) A Abbott, Limousin 310kg £1320 (425) A McGovern, Limousin 340kg £1440 (423) P and J O’Kane, Charolais 320kg £1350 (421) and K Bell, Charolais 330kg £1390 (421).

351kg and over

M O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 40kg £1840 (460) FJ McDonnell, Martinstown Charolais 420kg £1900 (452) local farmer, Belgian Blue 360kg £1600 (444) K Molyneaux, Charolais 430kg £1910 (444) Mrs Whary and McCurdy, Charolais 360kg £1590 (441) K Molyneaux, Charolais 410kg £1800 (439) A and L Douds, Clough Limousin 360kg £1570 (436) L Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 500kg £2180 (436) S and J Mullan, Drumsurn Charolais 390kg £1700 (435) K Molyneaux, Charolais 440kg £1900 (431) G McKeown, Charolais 440kg £1890 (429) D Andrew, Limousin 400kg £1710 (427) M O’Kane, Charolais 440kg £1880 (427) H Crawford, Charolais 370kg £1580 (427) I and C Hunter, Straid Charolais 420kg £1780 (423) and C McDonnell, Charolais 450kg £1900 (422).

Heifers

0-300kgs

D O’Hagan, Maghera Limousin 280kg £1650 (289) P and J P O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 280kg £1260 (450) A McGovern, Charolais 290kg £1280 (441) S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 290kg £1270 (437) J McLaughlin, Charolais 250kg £1070 (428) F and R Auld, Limousin 210kg £890 (423) S Stewart, Dundrod Limousin 260kg £1100 (423) P and J O’Kane, Charolais 300kg £1260 (420) S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 300kg £1260 (420) Charolais 250kg £1050 (420) P Gilmore, Charolais 290kg £1210 (417) P and J O’Kane, Charolais 300kg £1240 (413) D O’Hagan, Limousin 290kg £1190 (410) K McIlroy, Carrickfergus Saler 250kg £1020 (408) I Matthews, Bushmills Charolais 280kg £1140 (407) and C McKee, Broughshane Limousin 280kg £1140 (407).

301kg to 350kg

O'Kane Farm Ltd, Dunloy Charolais 330kg £1800 (545) Charolais 330kg £1760 (533) Limousin 310kg £1460 (471) Charolais 320kg £1550 (468) S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 350kg £1590 (454) R Loughery, Limousin 320kg £1410 (440) S and M Black, Limousin 310kg £1320 (425) H Crawford, Charolais 320kg £1360 (425) C and R McKeown, Charolais 310kg £1310 (422) A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 320kg £1350 (421) S and M Black, Limousin 330kg £1390 (421) D McNeill, Ballymena Limousin 310kg £1300 (419) O'Kane Farm Ltd, Charolais 350kg £1460 (417) A Bellingham, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1290 (416) H Crawford, Charolais 330kg £1370 (415) and P and J O’Kane, Charolais 320kg £1310 (409).

351kg and over

A McGovern, Clougher Charolais 360kg £1560 (433) FJ McDonnell, Martinstown Charolais 370kg £1580 (427) S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 380kg £1620 (426) S and J Mullan, Drumsurn Charolais 390kg £1360 (418) C McDonnell, Charolais 360kg £1460 (405) O'Kane Farm, Charolais 380kg £1540 (405) B Taggart, Armoy Limousin 380kg £1540 (405) I and C Hunter, Straid Charolais 390kg £1570 (402) K Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 400kg £1600 (400) C Harper, Crumlin Charolais 370kg £1470 (397) P and J O’Kane Limousin 380kg £1480 (389) J Breen, Lurgan Limousin 380kg £1480 (389) FJ McDonnell, Martinstown Charolais 390kg £1510 (387) K Bell, Broughshane £1470 (386) and K Molyneaux, Charolais 410kg £1580 (385).

Monday (evening) 3rd February 2025: An entry of 580 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night sold to a good trade.

In-lamb ewes sold to £290 for 8 Suffolks.

Ewes with lambs at foot to £355 for a Texel and 2 lambs and foster ewes to £290 for a Crossbred.

Store lambs to £138 for 1 Dorset.

Ewe lambs to £175 for 5 Dorsets and pet lambs to £60.

In-lamb Ewes

J and S Kane, Castlederg 8 Suffolk £290, 10 Suffolk £282, 8 Suffolk £275, local farmer 7 Suffolk £275, D and D McKay, Rathkenny 10 Cheviot £255, local farmers 4 Suffolk £255, J and S Kane, Castlederg 8 Texel £252, R McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 8 Cheviot £250, A Adams, Ballymena 6 Mule £250, D and D McKay, Rathkenny 10 Cheviot £250, £245 x2, A Adams, Ballymena 7 Mule £240, D and D McKay, Rathkenny 10 Cheviot £240, J and S Kane, Castlederg 4 Texel £240, D and D McKay, Rathkenny 8 Suffolk £235, 9 Suffolk £235, J and S Kane, Castlederg 8 Suffolk £235, £230, R H McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 6 Suffolk £228, 5 Suffolk £225, D and D McKay, Rathkenny 10 Cheviot £225, T A and D A Aiken, Coleraine 5 Texel £220, F Lyle, Larne 6 Texel £220 and R H McIlwaine, Kilwaughter 6 Suffolk £220.

Ewes with lambs at foot

J Gibson, Bangor 1 Texel and 2 lambs £355, 1 Crossbred and 2 lambs £280, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £280, J Halcrow, Claudy 1 Suffolk and 1 lam £230, A McDonald, Portglenone 3 Suffolk and 4 lambs £210, J Halcrow, Claudy 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £195 and C Cannon, Newtownards 1 Kerryhill and 1 lamb £190.

Store lambs

W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 1 Dorset £138, M Mooney, Ballymena 13 Texel £119, W J and A McCullough, Broughshane 1 Texel £110 and local farmer 41 Texel £100.

Pet lambs

M King, Ballymena £60, M Wright, Carnlough £55, R Graham, Broughshane £50, P McKinney, Ballymoney £45, K McConnell, Muckamore £45 x2, R Graham, Broughshane £40 and W Weatherup, Carrickfergus £40.

Tuesday 4th February 2025: 200 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another tremendous trade.

Bullocks sold to £1710 over for a Limousin 580kg at £2290 presented by Robert Workman, Kilwaughter.

Heifers sold to £1650 over for a Charolais 1670kg at £2320 offered by S and M Black, Carnlough.

Store cattle

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

R Workman, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 470kg £1890 (402) P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 440kg £1720 (390) R Workman, Limousin 500kg £1910 (382) T Hamill, Broughshane Limousin 480kg £1810 (377) P Martin, Limousin 480kg £1800 (375) R Workman, Charolais 490kg £1800 (367) P Martin, Charolais 440kg £1600 (363) J Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 480kg £1740 (362) 500kg £1780 (356) T Hamill, Broughshane Simmental 500kg £1750 (350) M Esler, Deefin Abondance £1500 (348) J McCarroll, Ballymena Simmental 460kg £1580 (343) C Kennedy, Ballyclare Saler 490kg £1680 (342) D and S Fulton, Randalstown Hereford 390kg £1335 (342) C Kennedy, Saler 460kg £1570 (341) and H McRoberts, Abondance 500kg £1680 (336).

501kg and over

R Workman, Kilwaughter Limousin 580kg £2290 (394) P Martin, Charolais 520kg £1970 (378) Charolais 600kg £2240 (373) T Hamill, Broughshane Charolais 510kg £1900 (372) R Workman, Charolais 530kg £1950 (367) P Martin, Charolais 530kg £1940 (366) L McFall, Ahoghill Charolais 580kg £2120 (365) J Wilson Jnr, Blonde d'Aquitaine 510kg £1860 (364) H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 560kg £2040 (364) local farmer, Limousin 530kg £1930 (364) R Workman, Limousin 590kg £2140 (362) Limousin 540kg £1950 (361) P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 580kg £2090 (360) L McFall, Limousin 550kg £1980 (360) and P Martin, Dunloy Charolais 680kg £2430 (357) Limousin 610kg £2180 (357).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

G and A O'Loan, Martinstown Limousin 410kg £1550 (378), 470kg £1770 (376), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 420kg £1570 (373), G and A O'Loan, Martinstown Limousin 440kg £1610 (365), S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 440kg £1600 (363), G and A O'Loan, Martinstown Charolais 440kg £1590 (361), J Bonnar, Broughshane St 440kg £1590 (361), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 500kg £1800 (360), E McCormick, Carnlough Shorthorn beef 450kg £1610 (357), T Hamill, Broughshane Charolais 450kg £1600 (355), K and M Gawn, Kells Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1650 (351) and M Esler, Ballymena British Blue 320kg £1120 (350).

Over 501kg

N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 580kg £2180 (375), 580kg £2170 (374), 590kg £2180 (369), 580kg £2140 (369), S and M Black, Carnlough Charolais 590kg £2160 (366), 580kg £2120 (365), 580kg £2090 (360), D Anderson, Kilwaughter Limousin 520kg £1870 (359), 530kg £1900 (358), S and M Black, Carnlough Charolais 530kg £1890 (356), N Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin 620kh £2150 (346), S and M Black, Carnlough Charolais 670kg £2320 (346), D Anderson, Kilwaughter Limousin 550kg £1900 (345), G and A O'Loan, Martinstown Limousin 530kg £1820 (343) x2 and K and M Gawn, Kells Aberdeen Angus 510kg £1735 (340).

Wednesday, February 5, 2025: Fat lambs - An entry of 2305 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another improved trade.

Fat ewes sold to 705p for 15 Texels 20kg £141 offered by S Patterson, Carrickfergus and to a top per head of £187 for a pair of heavy lambs presented by B McAllister, Kells.

Fat ewes sold to £212

Fat hoggets (1769)

Top per Kg

J Dobbin, Aughafatten 3 Texel 16.5kg £117 (709) S Patterson, Milebush 15 Texel 20kg £141 (705) M Esler, Deerfin 37 Texel 22kg £155 (704) JA Gillan, Clough 8 Texel 20.5kg £144 (702) N McAuley, 11 Texel 23kg £161 (700) C Monteith, Omagh 3 Texel 24kg £168 (700) S Miskelly, Ballymena 4 Texel 22.5kg £157 (697) B McAllister, Kells 4 Blue 21.5kg £150 (697) JS A and H Ritchie, 39 Charollais 21kg £145.50 (692) N McAuley, Ballyclare 11 Suffolk 23kg £159 (691) S Mullan, Armoy 6 Dorset 21.5kg £148.50 (690) L Campbell, Carnlough Dutch Spotted 22.5kg £155 (688) J Craig, Larne 26 Texel 22kg £150.50 (684) C Loughridge, 16 Texel 20.5kg £140 (682) C Stirling, Newtownabbey 9 Charollais 22kg £150 (681) G Arthur, Broughshane 8 Texel 23.5kg £160 (680) C McKillop, 2 Texel 23.5kg £160 (680) J Gilliland, 11 Texel 22.5kg £153 (680) C Monteith, 30 Texel 22.5kg £152.50 (677) D Davidson, 2 Suffolk 24kg £162.50 (677) W and D Millar Antrim 14 Texel 24kg £162.50 (677) Local Farmer, 49 Texel 21.5kg £145.50 (676) N McAuley Jnr, 5 Texel 22.5kg £152 (675) and Jenkins Farming, Ballyclare 20 Texel 20kg £135 (675).

Top per head

B McAllister, Kells 1 Blue 33kg £187, Dutch Spotted 36kg £187, Charollais 34kg £182, 5 Blue 25.5kg £171, 2 Texel 28.5kg £171, 3 Texel 30.5kg £170, D Gaston, Carnlough 16 Texel 28kg £169, P Millar, Broughshane 6 Texel 28kg £168, N McAuley, Ballyclare 2 Texel 27.5kg £168, W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 2 Charollais 29.5kg £168, L Campbell, Carnlough 1 Dutch Spotted 28kg £168, C Monteith, 20 Texel 28kg £168, 3 Texel 24kg £168, B Blaney, 2 Suffolk 30kg £168, J McAuley, Ballyclare 30 Suffolk 25.5kg £167.50, S Miskelly, 6 Texel 26.5kg £167.50, M McKendry, Bushmills 20 Texel 25kg £167.50, J Wilson, 7 Texel 25kg £167, E McNeilly, 10 Texel 25.5kg £167, O O’Kane, 5 Blackface 29kg £167, J McGuickan, Randalstown 6 Dorset 25.kg £166.50, J Saunderson, Glenwherry 12 Crossbred 25kg £166.50, D Symth, Moorfields 26 Crossbred, 27kg £166, S Kerr, Kilwaughter 5 Texel 26kg £166.

Fat ewes (536)

First quality

Suffolk - £150 -£196

Texel - £150 - £212

Crossbred - £120 - £166

Blackface - £80 - £106