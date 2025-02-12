More record prices at Ballymena Mart, bullocks selling to £3159 per head

Thursday 6th February 2025: 320 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in another great trade with another record price per head this week of £3159 for a Charolais bullock 880kg at 359p.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef cows to 308p for a Limousin 640kg at £1971 and Friesian cows to 270p for 650kg at £1755.

Beef heifers to 370p for a Charolais 530kg at £1961 and bullocks also to 370p for a Limousin 760kg at £2812.

Friesian bullocks to 268p for 460kg at £1232.

Ballymena Livestock Market

Beef cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P Turner, Maghera Limousin 640kkg £1971 (308) M Murray, Cushendall Limousin 660kg £1980 (300) R Booth, Ahoghill Simmental 670kg £1983 (296) F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Saler 640kg £1830 (286) L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 540kg £1544 (286) W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 530kg £1515 (286) R Hunter, Larne Limousin 720kg £2052 (285) AJ Wilson, Ballymena Limousin 720kg £2044 (284) representatives G Barr, Larne Simmental 590kg £1669 (283) G Hamilton, Randalstown Simmental 740kg £2072 (280) local farmer, Limousin 750kg £2085 (278) F Hilton, Ballymena Limousin 590kg £1640 (278) F and R Auld, Limousin 730kg £2007 (275) Limousin 760kg £2082 (274) C and M White, Aughafatten Shorthorn 590kg £1616 (274) and P Turner, British Blue 650kg £1768 (272)

Friesian cows

J Maybin, Kells 650kg £1755 (270) 710kg £1803 (254) D Marcus, Glenarm 630kg £1480 (235) J and C Kane, Ballycastle 740kg £1694 (229) H McCambridge, 760kg £1732 (228) J Maybin, Kells 730kg £1627 (223) RJ McLean, Straid 620kg £1357 (219) W Warwick, Moorfields 660kg £1412 (214) Aberdeen Angus Ferguson, 860kg £1814 (211) RJ McLean, 760kg £1596 (210) J McAuley, Cushendall 730kg £1489 (204) RJ McLean, 590kg £1203 (204) D Wallace, Antrim 760kg £1520 (200) W Hamilton, Broughshane 620gk £1227 (198) J and C Kane, 600kg £1176 (196) and W Warwick, 710kg £1377 (194).

Beef heifers

Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 530kg £1961 (370) Charolais 600kg £2208 (368) I Beggs, Whitehead Limousin 600kg £2208 (368) Linton Brothers, Limousin 630kg £2305 (366) J Ryan, Moneymore Limousin 590kg £2159 (366) Linton Brothers, Limousin 640kg £2329 (364) Charolais 730kg £2642 (362) I Beggs, Limousin 550kg £1991 (362) J Ryan, Charolais 630kg £2280 (362) Taggart Brothers, Limousin 630kg £2268 (360) I Beggs, Limousin 550kg £1980 (360) Limousin 590kg £2124 (360) G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Limousin 570kg £2052 (360) Taggart Brothers, 2x Charolais 610kg £2183 (358) and TA Fenton, Rasharkin Charolais 610kg £2183 (358).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

J Mills, Ballynure Charolais 880kg £3159, C Livingstone, Benburb Charolais 910kg £3148, T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 1020kg £3111, W Johnston, Toomebridge Charolais 910kg £3103, J Mills, Ballynure Saler 820kg £3001, J Scott, Toomebridge Charolais 840kg £2990, T Fenton, Rasharkin Charolais 890kg £2972, J Mills, Ballynure Charolais 900kg £2970, W Kee, Strabane Charolais 880kg £2956, 850kg £2941, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 870kg £2931, J Mills, Ballynure Charolais 810kg £2924, J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 790kg £2875 and D Grimes, Castlecaulfield Limousin 780kg £2870.

Top per kilo

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

W Reid, Aughafatten Limousin 760kg £2812 (370), S Hogg, Ballymoney Limousin 650kg £2392 (368), D Grimes, Castlecaulfield Charolais 730kg £2686 (368), Limousin 780kg £2870 (368), Charolais 780kg £2862 (367), J Mills, Ballynure Saler 820kg £3001 (366), local farmer Limousin 710kg £2591 (365), J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 750kg £2737 (365), 790kg £2875 (364), 770kg £2795 (363), 770kg £2787 (362), Charolais 810kg £2924 (361), A Ross, Newtownards Limousin 760kg £2743 (361) and J Scott, Toomebridge Limousin 760kg £2736 (360) x2, Charolais 700kg £2520 (360).

Friesian bullocks

D Dalzell, Comber 460kg £1232 (268), B Kerr, Cullybackey 530kg £1415 (267), D Dalzell, Comber 490kg £1234 (252), 470kg £1160 (247), 530kg £1293 (244), 530kg £1293 (244), B Kerr, Cullybackey 610kg £1488 (244), H McCambridge, Carnlough 500kg £1220 (244), M Carey, Dunloy 630kg £1524 (242) and D Dalzell, Comber 490kg £1176 (240).

Friday 7th February 2025: Dairy cows - An entry of 28 dairy cows sold to £2700 for a calved Holstein heifer from W G Johnston, Ligoniel.

W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2700, £2400, T Carlisle, Dundrod Holstein £2400, A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £2350, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Holstein £2150, D Wallace, Antrim Holstein £2100, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Holstein £2100, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £2000, Cairnleigh Ltd, Aghalee Holstein £2000, £1900, T Carlisle, Dundrod Holstein £1850 and A T McAuley, Bushmills Holstein £1800.

Bulls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais £2950 and C and W Fitzpatrick, Kilkeel Hereford £2900, £2850.

Suckler cows

35 sucklers topped at £2850 for an in-calf cow from R Baxter, Ballyclare.

R Baxter, Ballyclare Charolais £2850, Limousin £2750, Belgian Blue £2680, Limousin £2550, Charolais £2520, Saler £2350, Belgian Blue £2300, Blonde d'Aquitaine £2280, Belgian Blue £2250, Blonde d'Aquitaine £2180, Saler £2150 x2, Saler £2100 x2, A J Wilson, Ballymena Saler £2100 and R Baxter, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £2080.

Calves

280 calves resulted in another outstanding trade with the sale averaging a staggering £420. Bulls topped at £915.

Heifers to £815 and reared Holsteins topped at £590.

Bulls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A McNair, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £915 x5, D Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £850, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £800 x2, O Kearney, Bellaghy Belgian Blue £800, W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin £790, D Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £770, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Charolais £745, R Crawford, Larne Limousin £740, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Charolais £720, J Baird, Islandmagee Shorthorn beef £720.

Heifers

W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin £815, £790, D Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £770, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Charolais £755, S Kennedy, Doagh Belgian Blue £740 x3, W T Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £705, A Gibson, Glenarm Limousin £695, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Charolais £635, R Crawford, Larne Limousin £600, S and A Saunderson, Glenwherry Charolais £590, £570, I Titterington, Moira Aberdeen Angus £570, O Magill, Crumlin Belgian Blue £560 and D Morrison, Armoy Shorthorn £555.

Friesian/Holstein bulls

D Morrison, Armoy £590, A Gibson, Glenarm £500 x2, £460 x3, £435 x2, R Gordon, Broughshane £430, C and G Adams, Aldergrove £400, J Reid, Carnlough £395 x3, G and R Smyth, Randalstown £385 and A Gibson, Glenarm £360 x2.

Weanlings

Another big entry of 630 weanlings resulted in another tremendous trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullocks sold to £1590 over for a Limousin 490kg at £2080 presented by B Blaney, Cushendall.

Heifers sold to £1420 over for a Limousin 380kg at £1800 offered by F McMullan, Cushendall.

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 280kg £1430 (510), C McErlain, Armoy Charolais 300kg £1520 (506), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 270kg £1350 (500), L McClinton, Glenarm Charolais 240kg £1180 (491) x3, H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 290kg £1420 (489), C McQuitty, Clough Limousin 280kg £1370 (489), R Coleman, Glarryford Hereford 210kg £1020 (485), S Minn, Moorfields Limousin 250kg £1210 (484), J A McKillop, Cushendall Charolais 280kg £1340 (478), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 250kg £1190 (476), P Sharpe, Cushendall Charolais 290kg £1380 (475), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Charolais 290kg £1370 (472) and S Kerr, Kilwaughter Limousin 300kg £1410 (470).

301kg to 350kg

H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 310kg £1580 (509), P McSparran, Cushendun Charolais 310kg £1520 (490), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 310kg £1510 (487), T Wray, Carnlough Charolais 310kg £1510 (487), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 330kg £1570 (475), D McClurkin, Ligoniel Charolais 310kg £1470 (474), local farmer Limousin 350kg £1650 (471), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1460 (471), local farmer Limousin 320kg £1500 (468), J Knox, Broughshane Limousin 310kg £1450 (467), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 310kg £1430 (461), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 330kg £1520 (460), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £1510 (457), M Foster, Kells Charolais 350kg £1600 (457), W Craig, Larne Limousin 310kg £1400 (451) and M Smith, Kells Limousin 320kg £1440 (450).

351kg to 400kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Kerr, Kilwaughter Limousin 370kg £1700 (459), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 390kg £1770 (453), B and A McCammon, Magheramorne Limousin 360kg £1610 (447), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 400kg £1760 (440), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 360kg £1570 (436), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 390kg £1700 (435), H McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 360kg £1560 (433), B Blaney, Cushendall Limousin 370kg £1600 (432), P McSparran, Cushendun Charolais 390kg £1680 (430), I Dodds, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 390kg £1680 (430), D Boyd, Knockagh Charolais 400kg £1720 (430), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 390kg £1670 (428), F McMullan, Cushendall Limousin 360kg £1540 (427), S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 400kg £1710 (427) and P McSparran, Cushendun Charolais 390kg £1660 (425) x2.

Over 401kg

B Blaney, Cushendall Limousin 480kg £2040 (425), Limousin 490kg £2080 (424), Limousin 450kg £1910 (424), D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 410kg £1720 (419), Charolais 410kg £1700 (414), B Blaney Limousin 420kg £1720 (409), H Crawford, Carnalbanagh Charolais 430kg £1750 (407), S Kerr, Kilwaughter Limousin 410kg £1660 (404), S H Bellingham, Ballymoney Limousin 440kg £1780 (404), D Boyd Charolais 430kg £1730 (402), Charolais 430kg £1710 (397), B Blaney Limousin £1700 (395), W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue 640kg £2520 (393), H McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 410kg £1610 (392) and P McSparran Charolais 490kg £1920 (391), Charolais 420kg £1640 (390).

Heifers

0-300kg

M Foster, Kells Belgian Blue 280kg £1590 (567), local farmer Limousin 290kg £1490 (513), W Dennison, Antrim Charolais 240kg £1150 (479), Charolais 240kg £1140 (475), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 280kg £1310 (467), T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 280kg £1300 (464), H Osborne, Ballymoney Charolais 270kg £1250 (463), Charolais £1100 (458), B and A McCammon, Magheramorne Limousin 210kg £960 (457), W Dennison Charolais 290kg £1300 (448), local farmer Charolais 250kg £1120 (448), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 290kg £1270 (437), P Sloan, Rasharkin Charolais 240kg £1050 (437), Limousin 230kg £1000 (434), H Osborne Charolais 280kg £1210 (432) and F McMullan, Cushendall Limousin 300kg £1290 (430).

301-350kg

D Boyd Charolais 350kg £1620 (462), H Osborne Charolais 340 £1530 (450), P McSparron Charolais 340kg £1520 (447), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 320kg £1430 (446), T Wray Limousin 330kg £1470 (445), H Osborne Charolais 350kg £1150 (442), Charolais 350kg £1530 (437), F McMullan Limousin 310kg £1340 (432), RJ McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 350kg £1500 (428), T Wray Limousin 320kg £1360 (425), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 340klg £1440 (432), RJ McNeill Charolais 320kg £1340 (418), F McMullan Limousin 340kg £1420 (417), J Mills Charolais 320kg £1330 (415), RJ McNeill Charolais 320kg £1330 (415) and A McErlean Limousin 330kg £1360 (412).

351kg to 400kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

F McMullan, Cushendall Limousin 380kg £1800 (473) M Foster, Kells Belgian Blue 370kg £1680 (454) D Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 390kg £1640 (420) RJ McNeill, Glenarm Charolais 370kg £1520 (410) P McSparron, Charolais 370kg £1500 (405) J Mills Kilwaughter Charolais 390kg £1580 (405) P McSparron, Charolais 380kg £1510 (397) J Mills, Charolais 360kg £1430 (397) G McKeown, Aughafatten Charolais 390kg £1540 (394) A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 390kg £1530 (392) P McSparron, Charolais 390kg £1530 (392) H Osborne, Charolais 370kg £1450 (391) C McErlain, Armoy Charolais 370kg £1440 (389) and A McErlean, Limousin 400kg £1540 (385) Limousin 380kg £1460 (384).

401kg and over

J Mills, Kilwaughter Limousin 420kg £1680 (400) A McKeown, Ballymena 2x Charolais 420kg £1650 (392) H McLaughlin, Limousin 410kg £1580J Mills, Kilwaughter Charolais 440kg £1670 (379) P McSparron, Charolais 420kg £1570 (373) A McKeown, Ballymena Charolais 440kg £1590 (361) P McSparron, Charolais 410kg £1480 (361) and R McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 410kg £1480 (361).

Monday (evening) 10th February 2025: An entry of 510 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night sold to £342 for a Suffolk with 2 lambs, with in lamb ewes selling to £255 for 8 Suffolks.

Store lambs to £134 for 1 Texel and ewe lambs to £132 for 5 Texels.

Foster ewes sold to £190 for a Mule and pet lambs to £78.

In lamb ewes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

J Connon, Limavady 8 Suffolk £255, 12 Suffolk £252, 10 Mule £252, £250, £238, 11 Cheviot £235, J Adams, Ballymena 5 Mule £230, D Smyth, Moorfields 9 Blackface £212, G Fleck, Ballymena 8 Mule £208 x2, D Smyth, Moorfields 11 Blackface £205, G Fleck, Ballymena 8 Mule £202, 3 Mule £200, D Smyth, Moorfields 10 Blackface £198, G Fleck, Ballymena 8 Mule £198, £195, D Smyth, Moorfields 11 Blackface £190, G Fleck, Ballymena 8 Mule £190 and D McAuley, Ballyclare 5 Crossbred £190 x2.

Ewes with lambs at foot

C Thompson, Ballyhalbert 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £342, J Gregg, Glarryford 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £300, S McCarry, Armoy 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £295, W Cooper, Kells 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £290, M McDonnell, Antrim 1 Cheviot and 2 lambs £290, C Thompson, Ballyhalbert 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £275, 1 Charollais and 1 lamb £255, A McDonald, Portglenone 1 Texel and 2 lambs £252, C Thompson, Ballyhalbert 1 Texel and 1 lamb £252, 1 Texel and 1 lamb £245, 1 Charollais and 1 lamb £230, J Halcrow, Claudy 1 Texel and 1 lamb £225, W Cooper, Kells 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £222, G Christie, Claudy 1 Mule and 1 lamb £210, J Adams, Ballymena 6 Mules and 6 lambs £208, J Halcrow, Claudy 1 Texel and 1 lamb £202, S McCarry, Armoy 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £200, J Halcrow, Claudy 1 Suffolk and 1 lamb £200 and M McDonnell, Antrim 2 Suffolk and 3 lambs £200.

Store lambs

P McMullan, Belfast 1 Texel £134, R P Campbell, Carnlough 7 Texel £133, S White, Cloughmills 26 Texel £132, P Esler, Islandmagee 29 Texel £114, P Holland, Doagh 7 Texel £111, M Alexander, Cloughmills 5 Ham £109, J Bonnar, Broughshane 7 Easycare £108, P McMullan, Belfast 2 Texel £102, J McDonnell, Dunloy 2 Texel £100, J Kane, Cushendall 1 Suffolk £98 and J Bonnar, Broughshane 1 Texel £96.

Ewe lambs

J McQuillan, Antrim 5 Texel £132, 10 Texel £126, 7 Texel £124, 6 Texel £121, J Kane, Cushendall 2 Texel £120, S McCarry, Armoy 3 Dorset £119, B Jamison, Armoy 2 Dutch Spotted £119, S McCarry, Armoy 1 Texel £118, 2 Blackface £114, 1 Mule £112 and local farmer 15 Mule £110.

Pet lambs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

G Christie, Claudy £80, £78, J Houston, Broughshane £52, W Carson, Cloughmills £52, S Hall, Larne £52, J Anderson, Broughshane £50 x2, R Buchanan, Kells £32 and R Carlisle, Templepatrick £25.

Tuesday 11th February 2025: An entry of just under 250 store cattle met an excellent trade.

Bullocks sold to £2070 over for a British Blue 720kg at £2790 presented by S Martin, Newtownards.

Heifers sold to £1510 over for a Limousin 530kg at £2040 presented by WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Ballycarry.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

P McSparron, Cushendun Charolais 440kg £1800 (409) Charolais 490kg £1940 (395) SJ Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 450kg £1740 (386) local farmer Charolais 470kg £1810 (385) B Steele, Glarryford Charolais 430kg £1640 (381) T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 410kg £1550 (378) JJ Rea, Kilwaughter Limousin 470kg £1740 (370) KD Reid, Lurgan Limousin 480kg £1770 (368) B Savage, Limousin 430kg £1580 (367) T McMaster, Limousin 460kg £1690 (367) B McAdam, Doagh Charolais 410kg £1500 (365) R Mulholland, Crumlin Charolais 490kg £1780 (363) S Hanna/ J Thompson Limousin 410kg £1480 (361) I Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue 410kg £1480 (361) P McSparron, Charolais 500kg £1790 (358) and KD Reid, Limousin 460kg £1640 (356).

501kg and over

D Mulholland, Crumlin Charolais 510kg £1990 (390) S Martin, British Blue 720kg £2790 (387) T McMaster, Whitehead Limousin 510kg £1950 (382) local farmer Abondance 530kg £1960 (369) R Mulholland, Hereford 540kg £1980 (366) P McSparron, Charolais 510kg £1870 (366) JJ Rea, Kilwaughter Limousin 580kg £2120 (365) B McAdam, Doagh Charolais 570kg £2080 (364) JJ Rea, Blonde d'Aquitaine 590kg £2150 (364) Limousin 520kg £1850 (355) A Henry, Ballymoney Limousin 540kg £1920 (355) JJ Rea, Limousin 520kg £1840 (353) D Smyth, Moorfields Abondance 540kg £1900 (351) J Crawford, Gracehill Limousin 590kg £2070 (350) C and E White, Ballycastle Limousin 580kg £2030 (350) and JJ Rea, Limousin 560kg £1960 (350).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

R Mulholland, Crumlin Charolais 330kg £1330 (403), G and A O'Loan, Martinstown Limousin 480kg £1890 (393), S Hanna and J Thompson, Donacloney Limousin 430kg £1660 (386), B Steele, Glarryford Charolais 480kg £1850 (385), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 440kg £1650 (375), B McAdam, Doagh Charolais 450kg £1670 (371), 400kg £1480 (370), W Patton, Cloughmills Charolais 440kg £1620 (368), R Carlisle, Cullybackey Limousin 370kg £1360 (367), W Patton, Cloughmills Limousin 490kg £1800 (367), W and R Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 470kg £1720 (366), 440kg £1600 (363), P McSparran, Cushendun Charolais 440kg £1590 (361), B McAdam, Doagh Charolais 280kg £1000 (357), B Savage, Arkkeen Limousin 430kg £1350 (355) and B McAdam, Dough.

Over 501kg

W and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 530kg £2040 (384), G and A O, O'Loan Limousin 510kg £1940 (380), T McMaster, Whitehead Charolais 510kg £1930 (378), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 510kg £1900 (372), 550kg £1990 (361), G and A O'Loan, Martinstown Limousin 530kg £1900 (358), W and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 520kg £1840 (353), G and A O'Loan, Martinstown Limousin 550kg £1945 (353), R Patton, Cloughmills Charolais 520kg £1830 (351), D Mulholland, Crumlin Charolais 520kg £1820 (350), C McCroary, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1830 (338), H Armstrong, Coagh Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1860 (332), N McMullan, Downpatrick Saler 580kg £1925 (331) and K and M Gawn, Kells Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1750 (330).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 12th February 2025: 2500 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in another improved trade.

Fat lambs sold to 730p for 2 pairs of 20kg hoggets at £146.

Fat hoggets sold to a top per head of £181 for 5 Beltex 29.5kg from William Porter, Maghera.

Fat ewe sold to £286.

Fat hoggets (2000)

Top per kg

G McKendry, Broughshane 2 Texel 20kg £146 (730) J Fenton, Glarryford 7 Texel 20kg £146 (730) Shaws Hill Farm, Kells 2 Texel 24kg £175 (729) A Warwick, Templepatrick 2 Charollais 20kg £145 (725) I Montgomery, Glenwherry 19 Texel 23.5kg £169 (719) R Frazer, Newtownabbey 8 Texel 19.5kg £139 (712) J A Gillan, Clough 14 21kg £149 (709) D Reid, 1 Texel 21kg £149 (709) T Jackson, 9 Charollais 21kg £149 (709) Shaws Hill Farm, Kells 102 Texel 23.5kg £166.50 (708) M Esler, Deerfin 25 Texel 24kg £170 (708) D Waide, 20 Texel 19kg £134.50 (707) K Woodside, Islandmagee 11 Texel 20.5kg £145 (707) B Lyttle, Moorfields 27 Texel 23.5kg £166 (706) R Boyle, Larne 11 Crossbred 19.5kg £137 (702) J Maxwell, 3 Texel 20.5kg £144 (702) J Wilson, Banbridge 6 Texel 24.5kg £172 (702) T Morrow, Larne 10 Texel 20kg £140 (700) L Turtle, Broughshane 12 Texel 24.5kg £171 (698) J Millar, Broughshane 12 Texel 24kg £167.50 (697) J Mills, Kilwaughter 15 Crossbred 23.5kg £164 (697) G McKendry, Broughshane 1 Texel 23.5kg £164 (679) Slieveview Pigs, 16 Texel 22.5kg £157 (697) and W Houston, Moorfield 10 Texel 21.5kg £150 (697).

Top per head

W Porter, Maghera 5 Beltex 29.5kg £181, DL Bell, Randalstown 2 Beltex 32kg £179, W Porter, 2 Beltex 27kg £178, G Martin, Broughshane 9 Texel 26kg £177, Shaws Hill Farm, Kells 2 Texel 24kg £175, J Gregg, Clough 40 Suffolk 29kg £174, R Hood, Broughshane 4 Texel 30.5kg £174, W Porter, 1 Beltex 30.5kg £174, A Angus, Kircubbin 40 Crossbred 28kg £173, C McIlroy, Carrickfergus 10 Texel 31kg £173, P Donnelly, 1 Texel 32.5kg £172.50, J Millar, Broughshane 2 Texel 30kg £172.50, G McKendry, Broughshane 2 Dutch Spotted 30.5kg £172.50, J Ross, Cullybackey 2 Texel 31.5kg £172, J Wilson, Banbridge 6 Texel 24.5kg £172, 5 Texel 27.5kg £172, S McCraken, 35 Texel 26.5kg £171.50, N McBurney, Moorfields 21 Mule 27kg £171.50, T Saunderson, Glenwherry 3 Suffolk 29kg £171, J Bell, Toomebridge 10 Texel 30kg £171, L Turtle, Broughshane 12 Texel 24.5kg £171, M Moffett, Broughshane 4 Crossbred 25.5kg £171, J McIlrath, Ballymena 45 Texel 25.5kg £170.50.

Fat ewes (500)

First quality

Suffolk - £150 - £220

Texel - £180 - £286

Crossbred - £100 - £160

Blackface - £75 - £110