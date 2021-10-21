More section winners are revealed

John Gregory & Sons - Colin HPS - Sect D Old Bird Inland Fanciers Of The Year.

If I have missed anyone in my notes please accept my apology and send me your information and any picture so I can include in my notes. Congratulations to all the award winners.

Ladies Night Friday 12th. November 2021 in the Templeton Hotel Templepatrick. Tickets £35 available from Fred Russell. 02892693913 evenings. All trophy winners not attending ladies night to collect their trophy can collect it in the NIPA office these trophies will NOT be taken to the Ladies night presentation.

MALCOLM ROBINSON – BONDHILL

Cormac O'Hare - C O'Hare & Dtr - Ballyholland - Section G Inland Fancier of the year

The pigeon fraternity had a great loss recently with the untimely passing of long distance icon Mr Malcolm Robinson – Bondhill.

Malcolm had a fantastic record in the long distance events winning numerous top awards. Over 100 top awards at National Level were recorded from 2004 – 2019.

Some of Malcolm’s top awards include INFC National Champion 2019, Runner Up INFC National Champion 2018, 1st Open Lamballe Old Bird Derby, 1st Open Penzance Young Bird National 2016, 3rd & 5th Open Kings Cup, Harkness Rosebowl Winner (Best Two Bird Average Kings Cup), 5th Open Kings Cup 2011, INFC Hall Of Fame Winner, 6th Open INFC Yearling National, 4th Open Kings Cup 2018 etc.

The entire old bird team - stock birds and race team - are now started to be offered online in the coming weeks on the Pigeon Craic Auction Site.

Now Online - Malcolm Robinson Sale.

The auction will be divided into different parts. Included in the auction will be the following top performers and producers: Champion “Tilda” (Winner: 1st Open INFC Penzance Y/B National) plus Brother/Sisters/Sons & Dtrs Winner – Champion “Malcolm’s Pride” (Winner: 4th & 29th Open INFC Kings Cup Plus INFC Merit Award Winner) plus parents. Also Brothers/Sisters & Direct Sons/Dtrs – Champion “Malcolm’s Delight” (Winner: 28th Open NIPA St Malo Old Bird National 2021) plus parents and Brother/Sisters/Sons/Dtrs. Direct Children & G/Children Of Hall Of Fame Winner – Best of C & L Woodside Bloodlines, Gebr Brugemann, Gebr Hagans Etc.

The auction is now online in three parts and will be ending 27th, 28th and 29th Oct at 8pm – www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

To select the event you require please click on the Category Tab at the top of the site and select which event you require.

Please Note: There will be a 15 mins sniping feature in operation. This is an online auction only – keep an eye on the site.

Clifford Healy - Killyleagh Central - Section F Young Bird Fancier Of The year

LARNE & DIST PIGEON MOOT

The officers and members of the Larne & Dist HPS would like to thank all who contributed in any way to make their Pigeon Moot, held last weekend, a fantastic success.

Many thanks to the following: The Compere & Panel – The fanciers who donated and purchased in the successful auction and all who attended the event. Many thanks - without yourselves the event and success would not be possible – Larne & Dist HPS

Bingham & Seaton - Ligoniel HPS - Sect C Young Bird Fanciers Of The Year.