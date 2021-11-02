More than 300 lots for upcoming LiveBid Bord na Móna auction

Line up of John Deere Tractors

Wilsons Auctions is getting ready for the next specialist offsite auction on behalf of Bord na Móna. All lots are located at Bord na Móna’s Derrygrenagh site and Wilsons Auctions’ Dublin will be hosting the auction with online bidding only. Conducted with a live auctioneer, this will give bidders a virtual online auction experience.

Now with over 300 lots of machinery and equipment available, all interested bidders are recommended to view and register early to avoid disappointment.

Viewing will be strictly by appointment only running for four days from Monday, 1st November, to Thursday, 4th November, 10am until 4pm each day.

There are approximately 80 tractors, including a range of models from 1996 to 2012. Some of the most powerful tractors in the world will be going under the hammer, including New Holland, John Deere, Massey Ferguson and Ford.

Historic locomotives are available to bid on in the upcoming auction. Built between 1963 and 1986, these locomotives were often seen as working peat trains on Bord na Móna’s 3ft gauge railway network. Unique and perfect for collectors who are interested in these one-of-a-kind items.

Other assets available in this offsite auction includes a range of specialist assets such as dozers, peat equipment, tyres and much more.

Shanta Lawlor, Offsite Auction Manager said: “We are delighted to be offering a huge range of assets on behalf of Bord na Móna again. The surplus stock available at auction includes high powered tractors to historic assets to machinery and equipment to much more.

“It is great to be involved in the re-marketing process of assets like this. Many of these will be recycled and put back to use across many different fields of work.

“I would encourage everyone to register as early as possible for online bidding ahead of the auction on 6th November. This is an auction not to be missed!”

The LiveBid auctions will be available to the general public, allowing them to bid online with a live auctioneer.

All Lots can be viewed online and interested bidders can register through the Wilsons Auctions website. Please register no later than 24 hours before the auction starts. To arrange a viewing appointment or for more details call 01 464 2800 or email [email protected]

Live tractor or machinery video walk arounds are available on request for registered bidders. Recorded videos of the machines and tractors running will be available for anyone who would like to see them prior to auction.

Wilsons Auctions is a family-owned business that has grown to become the largest independent auction company in Ireland and the UK. Established in 1936, it specialises in plant and machinery and agricultural equipment and has over 85 years of auctioneering experience in this industry across Ireland and further afield.

With over 3,100 auctions held annually across the group, Wilsons Auctions’ Dublin branch holds over 60 specialist plant and commercial vehicle auctions annually, with commercial vehicle auctions every Thursday and twice monthly plant, machinery, agricultural, HGV and equipment auctions.