Mosside ladies get to meet face to face
The ladies of Mosside WI met face to face for the first time since March, 2020 in Toberdoney Presbyterian Church Hall.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 8:16 am
All Covid-19 restriction and guidelines were adhered to.
Lorna McClure, Riada Area Executive Member, chaired the Annual General Meeting.
Thanks were expressed to the outgoing President, Elaine McConaghie and the Committee for their work and support during a very difficult year.
Lorna gave an update of the ongoing work of the Institute’s sub committees and upcoming events.
Mary McCracken was elected as President and Mandy Christie, Kathleen McConaghie, Ruth McCracken, Lynsey Mooney, Roberta Morrison, Teresa Patton and Betty Scott were elected as the new committee members.