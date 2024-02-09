News you can trust since 1963
Mossvale Equestrian Centre Mini League

THERE was a brilliant day’s jumping from all the young riders taking part in Mossvale’s Mini League on 3 February – and everyone was very well turned out too.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:46 GMT
Organisers wish to thank everyone for supporting the league.

Teams:

1st – The Cheeky Elves

Individual prize winners on the day. (Pic: Mossvale)Individual prize winners on the day. (Pic: Mossvale)
Isla Quinn - Twinkle

Carter McManus - Butterfly

Amy Quinn - Twinkle

Cooper McManus - Butterfly

Little Olivia Ward received her rosette as an individual rider on Oscar. (Pic: Mossvale)Little Olivia Ward received her rosette as an individual rider on Oscar. (Pic: Mossvale)
2nd – Canter Be Serious

Elsie Cunningham - Presco

Kenzi Beggs - Treasure

Megan Kelly - Buster

Second place on the day, Canter Be Serious. (Pic: Mossvale)Second place on the day, Canter Be Serious. (Pic: Mossvale)
Murphy Beggs - Jade

3rd – Stranney Sisters

Rebecca Stranney - Snowy

Rachel Stranney - Lucky

The Stranney Sisters, third place overall. (Pic: Mossvale)The Stranney Sisters, third place overall. (Pic: Mossvale)
Rachel Stranney - Snowy

Individual Result:

1st Megan Kelly - Buster

2nd Elsie Cunningham - Presco

3rd Isla Quinn - Twinkle

4th Kenzi Beggs - Tresure

Overall team winners, The Cheeky Elves - Carter McManus on Butterfly, Amy Quinn on Twinkle, Cooper McManus on Barney and Isla Quinn on Twinkle. (Pic: Mossvale)Overall team winners, The Cheeky Elves - Carter McManus on Butterfly, Amy Quinn on Twinkle, Cooper McManus on Barney and Isla Quinn on Twinkle. (Pic: Mossvale)
5th Carter McManus - Butterfly

6th Rachel Stranney - Snowy

Overall result for the mini league

Teams:

1st Cheeky Elves

2nd Canter be Serious

3rd Stranney Sisters

Individual:

1st Megan Kelly - Buster

2nd Carter McManus - Butterfly

3rd Elsie Cunningham - Presco

4th Isla Quinn - Twinkle

5th Amy Quinn - Twinkle

6th Cooper McManus - Butterfly

