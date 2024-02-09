Mossvale Equestrian Centre Mini League
and live on Freeview channel 276
Organisers wish to thank everyone for supporting the league.
Teams:
1st – The Cheeky Elves
Isla Quinn - Twinkle
Carter McManus - Butterfly
Amy Quinn - Twinkle
Cooper McManus - Butterfly
2nd – Canter Be Serious
Elsie Cunningham - Presco
Kenzi Beggs - Treasure
Megan Kelly - Buster
Murphy Beggs - Jade
3rd – Stranney Sisters
Rebecca Stranney - Snowy
Rachel Stranney - Lucky
Rachel Stranney - Snowy
Individual Result:
1st Megan Kelly - Buster
2nd Elsie Cunningham - Presco
3rd Isla Quinn - Twinkle
4th Kenzi Beggs - Tresure
5th Carter McManus - Butterfly
6th Rachel Stranney - Snowy
Overall result for the mini league
Teams:
1st Cheeky Elves
2nd Canter be Serious
3rd Stranney Sisters
Individual:
1st Megan Kelly - Buster
2nd Carter McManus - Butterfly
3rd Elsie Cunningham - Presco
4th Isla Quinn - Twinkle
5th Amy Quinn - Twinkle
6th Cooper McManus - Butterfly