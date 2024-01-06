The club would like to thank the local community for coming down and supporting our event, and being so generous in your donations for such great causesThe club are pleased to announce the total amount raised was a fabulous £2026.As massive thank you to all the parents and club members who volunteered their time to prepare the fantastic breakfast.Thanks to the following people who were so generous in donating food and for charity draw: Irwin’s Bakery for donating bread; Fiveways Supermarket Newry for bread and milk; J D Hunter and Co Supermarket (Markethill) - for the hamper; Colin Simms from Ballydougherty Eggs for the eggs; Fane Valley Stores Banbridge for the washing powder; Dip and Dazzel dog grooming for the voucher; and Glenn Ross for the firefighters and sticks.A huge thank you to all the sponsors we couldn’t have did it without you.The donations will be split between Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and Mountnorris Young Farmers’ Club.