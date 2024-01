Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Fat lambs: Loughbrickland farmer £135 for 29kg (465ppk) and £134 for 26kg (515ppk), Ballyward farmer £132.50 for 27kg (490ppk), Katesbridge farmer £132 for 26.5kg (498ppk), Ballyward farmer £131 for 28kg (468ppk), Castlewellan farmer £129.50 for 24.4kg (531ppk), Katesbridge farmer £129 for 27kg (478ppk), Banbridge farmer £125 for 24kg (521ppk), Castlewellan farmer £125 for 24.5kg (510ppk), Kilkeel farmer £118 for 21.1kg (559ppk), Katesbridge farmer £113 for 22kg (513ppk), Kilkeel farmer £110 for 21kg (524ppk), Mayobridge farmer £110 for 22kg (500ppk), Banbridge farmer £109 for 21kg (519pk), Kilcoo farmer £106.50 for 20.3kg (525ppk), Banbridge farmer £106.50 for 20.3kg (524ppk) and £104 for 19.6kg (530ppk), Downpatrick farmer £104 for 19.9kg (522ppk), Dromara famer £100 for 19.8kg (505ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £99 for 19.5kg (507ppk).