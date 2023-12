A special entry of Mourne Blackface ewe lambs at Hilltown Mart saw prices as high as £480.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cabra farmer £480, Hilltown farmer £350, 300 and £280 and Cabra farmer £220 and £200.

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £130, Newry farmer £123, Cabra farmer £115, Cabra farmer £110.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £125 for 26.5kg (472ppk), Kilkeel farmer £125 for 26kg (481ppk), Hilltown farmer £121 for 24.5kg (473ppk), Cabra farmer £111.50 for 23.2kg (481ppk), Kilkeel farmer £108 for 23kg (470ppk), Hilltown farmer £106 for 22kg (482ppk), Kilkeel farmer £105 for 20kg (525ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £102 for 21kg (485ppk).

Hilltown Mart

Store lambs: Cabra farmer £110 for 18.5kg (594ppk), Dromore farmer £92 for 19.4kg (474ppk), Hilltown farmer £90 for 18kg (500ppk), Dromore farmer £89 for 17.9kg (497ppk), Castlewellan farmer £87 for 18.3kg (475ppK), Kilkeel farmer £86 for 17.2kg (500ppk), Cabra farmer £76 for 15.5kg (490ppk) and Hilltown farmer £65 for 12kg (541ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown saleyard on Saturday 16th December saw fat cows sell to £1370, heifers to £1700 and bullocks to £1690.

Fat cows: Annalong farmer £1370 for 802kg (171ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1350 for 600kg (225ppk), £1310 for 844kg (155ppk) and £1240 for 716kg (173ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 768kg (156ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1120 for 720kg (156ppk), Ballyward farmer £1030 for 544kg (189ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1000 for 560kg (178ppk) and Cabra farmer £910 for 442kg (206ppk).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weanling heifers: Mayobridge farmer £830, £780 for 260kg (300ppk) and £670 for 280kg (239ppk), Kilkeel farmer £670 for 314kg (213ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £660 for 248kg (266ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1190 for 338kg (352ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1100 for 452kg (243ppk) and £1080 for 374kg (289ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1010 for 330kg (306ppk) and £940 for 320kg (294ppk), Kilkeel farmer £920 for 328kg (280ppk), Dromara farmer £890 for 314kg (283ppk), £870 for 334kg (260ppk) and £860 for 320kg (269ppk), Kilkeel farmer £860 for 264kg (326ppk) and Mayobridge farmer £810 for 308kg (263ppk) and £770 for 280kg (275ppk).

Heifers: Katesbridge farmer £1700 for 712kg (239ppk) and £1670 for 608kg (275ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1610 for 726kg (223ppk), Katesbridge farmer £1600 for 610kg (262ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1510 for 620kg (244ppk), Ballyward farmer £1390 for 528kg (263ppk) and Ballyward farmer £1260 for 514kg (245ppk).