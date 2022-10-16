TUV councillor Harold McKee, who is deputy leader of the Mournes Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Resident Action Group, said he had read with interest an article in the Farming Life entitled ‘A National Park’.

The article followed an announcement by the Finance Minister that the James Hutton Institute has been appointed to undertake research on the long-term future of the Mourne Mountains.

"A proposed national park in the Mournes dates back to 2002 when the Environment and Heritage Service commissioned a study of the protentional benefits of establishing one or more NPs in Northern Ireland,” Cllr McKee said.

Councillor Harold McKee.

“The Mournes National Park Working Group was established by the Department of the Environment in 2004 to commission research on the Mournes NP and its boundary.

“With strong opposition to a NP in the Mournes from farmers, landowners, quarry owners, rural business owners etc, the Mournes Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Resident Action Group (MAONBRAG) was formed in 2007.”

He added: “Who can say the Mournes needs protected and managed whenever the farmers are the custodians of the land who do this every day as they farm the land.”

Cllr Mckee said allowing the Mournes to be turned into a National Park would be ‘failing' the forefathers who protected the land for hundreds of years.

