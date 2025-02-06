Mourne Park awarded £2.5m windfall from The National Lottery Heritage Fund

Mourne Park, is set to reopen following damage from Storms Darragh and Éowyn, with a significant financial windfall from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Woodland Trust Northern Ireland has been awarded £2.5 million – the largest Heritage Fund grant the Woodland Trust has received in the region - to enhance the natural heritage of the woodland, expand public access, and strengthen community engagement.

This funding will support a £3.3 million, five-year project dedicated to restoring ancient woodland, planting new native trees, and developing additional walking trails. Nestled between the Southern Mournes and the Irish Sea, just outside Kilkeel, Mourne Park is an area of outstanding natural beauty that will benefit greatly from these improvements.

The key initiatives include:

Creating 6km of walking trails leading to Knockchree Hill, offering breath-taking views of the mountains and sea.

Restoring the stone bridge, a historic part of the old Newry Road that is set within the boundary of the park opening access points across the river, enhancing the surrounding ancient woodland.

Establishing new native woodland to protect the edges of the existing ancient woodland and create corridors for wildlife.

Providing employment opportunities including roles for a project manager and a conservation officer.

Expanding volunteer and community outreach, providing opportunities for local people to gain hands-on conservation experience by removing invasive species, creating new habitats; and monitoring wildlife.

Establishing Mourne Park as a must-visit destination between Dublin and Belfast, attracting visitors from across the island of Ireland.

The Woodland Trust engaged the public through surveys and in-person sessions, ensuring that community input guided the project.

Over 500 survey responses highlighted walking, dog walking, and enjoying the scenery as the most valued activities.

With Mourne Park serving as the closest green space for Kilkeel residents, the Woodland Trust is committed to ensuring free and inclusive access for all, recognising the significant health benefits of time spent in nature.

Mourne Park is home to 73 hectares of ancient woodland, a habitat that has existed since at least the 1600s. Mourne Park is recognised as a significant site for this habitat as it is rare in Northern Ireland with – just 0.04% cover.

This restoration effort is particularly crucial. Over 30 hectares of ancient woodland in the park have already begun the recovery process, with native species rebounding as invasive rhododendrons are cleared.

Dave Scott, estate and project manager, said: “Restoring Mourne Park’s ancient woodland is essential to preserving hundreds of veteran trees and ensuring their survival for future generations.

“Thanks to this generous funding, we can continue removing invasive species, regenerating native trees, creating more access to green space for people including those with limited mobility, create employment opportunities during the project, engage with the local community through our volunteering and community work and share conservation knowledge through skills training and wildlife monitoring.”

Dr Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “As one of the UK’s largest investors in natural heritage, we strongly believe that everyone benefits from landscapes rich in nature and beauty.

“At a time when Northern Ireland is ranked as the least wooded area in Europe with under 9% total tree cover and our most precious places are facing immense challenges due to a changing climate, we’re pleased to support

“The Woodland Trust in protecting and reinvigorating Mourne Park's precious native woodland which has stood for five centuries.

“Increasing people’s access to nature by providing new, accessible paths is an integral part of this heritage project, meaning more people can connect with nature and this impressive landscape.”

Lynsey Nixon, country director for the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland, added: “Thanks to National Lottery players and The National Lottery Heritage Fund, we can bring our vision to life – creating a thriving, sustainable woodland that inspires, educates, and benefits the entire community.

“By working together, we can secure a better future for both people and nature.

“With this funding, Mourne Park is set to become a leading example of conservation and community engagement, preserving one of Northern Ireland’s most precious landscapes for generations to come.”

Find out more about Mourne Park www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/MournePark