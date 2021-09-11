Mourne Young Farmers are ready for the new year ahead

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson meets members of Mourne YFC

A spokesperson for the club said: “We have been working hard to ensure that our club hall is ready and safe to use. We have taken all Covid safety measures to ensure we all still have a great time.

“We would like to encourage anyone who has an interest in the rural area, farming background or interested in the environment to come along and see what Mourne YFC can offer for you.”

The club are looking forward to the YFCU year starting up and are looking forward to taking part in the competitions that are available for members, particularly because there are such a wide variety of events in sports, arts and, of course , agriculture.

In Mourne YFC there is particular interest in the machinery handling competitions, stock judging competitions, home management and floral art competition especially among some of the younger members.

This year the club is encouraging all of their members to take on a new competition that they have never tried before so that they can embrace all aspects of what the YFCU has to offer.

The club spokesperson added: “Throughout the last year we haven’t been able to do as much as we normally do because of Covid, but we are looking forward to getting back up and running again.

“Some of the things we got up to last year was stock judging competitions, farm visits, trips out to various places and achieving our green Eco club award in June.”

For more information contact Darren on 07514284100 or check out the club’s Facebook page.