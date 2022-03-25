Mourne Young Farmers help conquer the lockdown blues

For the first half of the young farmer year Mourne YFC had to adapt their club meetings to virtual online meetings via zoom.

Mourne YFC were able to take part in various competitions and hold club meetings such as quiz nights and bingo.

In June Mourne YFC were able to achieve the prestigious Green Flag Award awarded by the Grassroots Challenge team in partnership with keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Members of Mourne YFC enjoy a trip to formula karting. Pictured from left to right. Rebecca Connor, Darragh Stevenson, Connor Gannon, Colm McNamee, Laura Bartley and Darren Corbett.

On Tuesday 17th august members of Mourne Young Farmers’ met with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The club’s bright future representative Jennifer, land mobility manager John McCalister along with Grassroots Challenge leader Alexy, Youth Forum member Owen and environmental activist Eimear got together. the meeting was held in Annalong Community centre where Mourne YFC gave a run down of their progress of activities in achieving the prestigious Green Flag Award.

Following on from this Mourne YFC are looking forward to building on their eco status but also building a stronger relationship within the local community and the surrounding area of Mourne.

Mourne YFC was the first young farmers club to achieve the bronze level status with in Northern Ireland.

Members of Mourne YFC enjoy a trip to the Clandeboye Lodge for the annual county dinner pictured from left to right. Ryan Ohare, Andrea Morgan, Robyn Eakins, John Connor, Darren Corbett, Rebecca Connor, Colm McName and Laura Bartley

They are also the first Young Farmers’ Club to hold the Green eco status in County Down. Mourne’s main focus in their green status was biodiversity.

Members of Mourne YFC got to learn the importance of using local product throughout their daily routine.

The benefits of organic farming along with importance of not overworking the soil so that CO2 emissions can be kept low so that farming can be run more efficiently but also more eco positive.

Following on from this Mourne YFC was able to launch back in September in Annalong Community Centre where they saw the return of the famous competitive games night.

Club member Laura Bartley presenting her bird house which was made at the Mourne YFC eco awareness night

It was great to finally hold a first face to face meeting.

After launching back in September members were keen to get out and about with farm tours.

A club favourite was a trip to Weir’s Fresh Milk Farm in Rathfriland. Members got a chance to see how much work goes into producing one litre of milk fit for human consumption.

Members also had the chance to taste the famous strawberry milk shakes.

The Mourne YFC tractor run starting from the Annalong Community Centre

A big thanks must go to Nigel and Elaine for taking the time to show members around and tell them about the day to day running of the farm.

Saturday 30th October saw the return of Mourne YFC tractor run with a large number of club spectators out to show their support for the club. Thanks again must go to club members Darren Corbett and Rebecca Connor for organising the successful event.

6 November saw the return of the annual Co Down Dinner which was held in the Clandeboye Lodge, Bangor.

It was great to see members swap the wellies for shoes and heels. Everyone looked fantastic and a great night was had by all.

This year Mourne YFC decided to get more creative/artistic as they headed to Claire MCC ceramics where Mourne YFC had the chance to have a go at throwing different pots. They also got to decorate their own mug.

Mourne YFC ended 2021 with a green light as Mourne YFC headed to formula karting to let the members build up their competitive spirit before the rest of the young farmer year continues in 2022.

Mourne YFC enjoy a farm tour of Weirs Fresh Milk pictured form left to right, Aodhan Doran, Darren Corbett, Rebecca Connor, John Connor, Robyn Eakins, Laura Houston, James Patterson and Laura Bartley

Mourne YFC pave the way with prestigious Green Flag Award. Pictured from left to right. Darren Corbett, Emma Campbell, Rebecca Connor, Sir Jeffery Donaldson and John McCalister