Moy Park achieves UK’s first soya Chain of Custody certification

Moy Park is the first UK food company to receive the CoC Standard, which certifies that the soy has been produced in an environmentally appropriate, socially conscious and economically viable way, free from deforestation and conversion. With a rigorous and robust verification and certification system, the standard ensures transparency across the process with audits conducted by independent and accredited certification bodies.

Speaking about the certification, Justin Coleman Moy Park’s Agri Business and Live Production Services Director at Moy Park said; “Further advancing environmental stewardship and developing the sustainable food agenda are key elements of our journey to net zero.

“As part of this focus, we are delighted to receive the Chain of Custody Standard for soyabean traceability which has been spear headed by our leading feed mill in Northern Ireland in conjunction with our raw material sourcing team.

“Working closely with stakeholders and customers, we have always been fully committed to responsible sourcing. This new standard builds on our already strong credentials by providing end-to-end supply chain certification between Moy Park and the customer. We look forward to building on this achievement and increasing the volume we can provide to our partners.”