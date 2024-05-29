Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading food company Moy Park is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, set to take place from 14-16 June 2024.

This much-anticipated free to attend annual event run by the Ulster Farmers’ Union invites the public to explore the world of farming, promoting awareness and appreciation of Northern Ireland’s vibrant agricultural sector.

As a major player in the agri-food industry, and the largest poultry producer locally, Moy Park’s sponsorship underscores its commitment to supporting rural communities across Northern Ireland and promoting sustainable farming practices.

Eighteen farms will open their gates across the weekend, offering schools and the general public the opportunity to learn more about where the food they eat comes from, and the high-welfare, sustainable farming processes that deliver nutritious, locally-sourced food.

Craighill Farm in Antrim, one of the many farms across Northern Ireland that supplies Moy Park with chicken, is participating on the Schools’ Day during the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

Speaking at the farm, Aaron McKenna, Head of Broiler Operations UK at Moy Park, said: “The Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is a fantastic initiative and one of the highlights in the agricultural calendar.

“At Moy Park we are proud to support the rural communities across Northern Ireland, and this event provides a fantastic platform to celebrate the hard work of local farmers, and the vital role they play in providing healthy, sustainable, delicious food.

“We’re thrilled to once again support the Open Farm Weekend and I would encourage as many people as possible to get involved!”

The Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend has grown significantly since its inception in 2012, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

It aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural communities by offering an authentic glimpse into farm life and the importance of agriculture in everyday life.

The event provides a unique opportunity to visit working farms, engage with farmers, and learn about modern farming techniques.

William Irvine, president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union and chairman of Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Moy Park as a sponsor for this year’s Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend.

“Their support is invaluable in helping us promote the importance of agriculture and farming to the wider community. Moy Park’s commitment to sustainability and local sourcing aligns perfectly with the ethos of our event.

“Together, we are able to provide an educational and enjoyable experience that highlights the dedication and hard work of our farmers. We look forward to a fantastic weekend of learning, engagement, and celebration of Northern Ireland’s rich farming heritage.”