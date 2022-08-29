Moy Park become corporate partner of UFU
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is delighted to announce a new partnership with top 15 UK food company Moy Park which sees the company become a corporate member.
Moy Park is a leading provider of fresh, high quality locally farmed poultry and will be working together with the UFU to help support the local farming community.
UFU membership director, Derek Lough said: “We are pleased that Moy Park has become a corporate partner.
“With an agriculture heritage stretching back almost 80 years, they continue to invest in sustainable farming methods, helping to ensure a future for our farming families in the poultry sector.
“This includes creating award-winning training and development programmes encouraging a wide range of people to build a successful career in farming.
“We look forward to working with Moy Park to continue promoting the very best of our Northern Ireland agri industry.”
The UFU launched the new membership category for businesses who rely on farming families for product production or provide a service to the agriculture industry.
Justin Coleman, Agri Business and Live Production Services Director at Moy Park said: “We’re proud to join the Ulster Farmers’ Union as a Corporate Partner and support the vital services they provide to our local rural communities.
“ Moy Park is at heart a farming business built on a rich agriculture history that has thrived thanks to the leading practices we deliver with our partners.
“We look forward to working closely with the UFU and its members to nurture continued innovation and growth across the agri industry.”