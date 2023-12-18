Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Poultry farmer John McAuley from Ballymoney, Co Antrim has scored a European Production Efficiency Factor (EPEF) of 483.07, a particularly impressive achievement as only five farms globally have been registered with a score above 480. Also celebrating performance success is Karl Rainey from Ballymena who achieved an EPEF score of 472.30, Karl’s fourth consecutive crop over 440.

EPEF is a widely recognised industry scale that measures production efficiency by taking in to account key indicators including nutrition, feed efficiency, husbandry, and production management.

Congratulating John and Karl, Justin Coleman, agri business and live production services director at Moy Park said: “Moy Park farmers have a long and successful history of scoring over 440 on the EPEF scale which recognises the hard work and commitment of our farmers to raise their flocks. John and Karl’s score truly are world-leading and a testament to the outstanding levels of care they provide at every level of production, from the health and wellbeing of the birds to operational efficiency.

Pictured from left are Alastair White (farm compliance manager), Karl Rainey and Andrew Patterson (area manager). Picture: Submitted