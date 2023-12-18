Moy Park farmers reach new heights with outstanding performance results
and live on Freeview channel 276
Poultry farmer John McAuley from Ballymoney, Co Antrim has scored a European Production Efficiency Factor (EPEF) of 483.07, a particularly impressive achievement as only five farms globally have been registered with a score above 480. Also celebrating performance success is Karl Rainey from Ballymena who achieved an EPEF score of 472.30, Karl’s fourth consecutive crop over 440.
EPEF is a widely recognised industry scale that measures production efficiency by taking in to account key indicators including nutrition, feed efficiency, husbandry, and production management.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Congratulating John and Karl, Justin Coleman, agri business and live production services director at Moy Park said: “Moy Park farmers have a long and successful history of scoring over 440 on the EPEF scale which recognises the hard work and commitment of our farmers to raise their flocks. John and Karl’s score truly are world-leading and a testament to the outstanding levels of care they provide at every level of production, from the health and wellbeing of the birds to operational efficiency.
“Both John and Karl believe attention to detail and spending time with the birds helped to deliver these impressive results and we congratulate them on this on shining a spotlight on best-practice on a global scale.”