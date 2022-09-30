Moy Park fundraisers ‘scale new heights’ with £50,000 donation to Alzheimer’s Society

The Moy Park team marked the new milestone with a fundraising hike to the summit of Slieve Donard in the Mourne Mountains.

Alzheimer’s Society is the UK’s leading dementia charity, providing information and support to those affected by dementia while working to improve care and fund research.

Since launching the partnership with Alzheimer’s Society in March 2021, Moy Park has been raising awareness and funding for the charity through activities including sky dives, quizzes, and marathons.

Moy Park team members are pictured ‘scaling new heights’ for its charity partner, the Alzheimer’s Society. A team of walkers from the company celebrated reaching a £50,000 fundraising with a hike to the summit of Slieve Donard in the Mourne Mountains.

Advertisement

Marking the milestone, Kirsty Wilkins, HR and Performance Director at Moy Park, said: “We are incredibly proud to support the Alzheimer’s Society and the vital dementia care services they provide to our local communities.

“Our teams are literally scaling new heights to raise awareness for the charity, and we’ll continue to bring our energy, creativity, and enthusiasm to our fundraising activities.”

Thanking Moy Park, Amanda McGale, Regional Community Fundraising Manager for Alzheimer’s Society, commented: “We are absolutely delighted that Moy Park has reached this incredible £50,000 fundraising milestone by whole heartedly getting behind Alzheimer’s Society and the work we do to ensure people with dementia and their carers live more fulfilled and less fearful lives.

“Too many face dementia alone. We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for expert support through practical advice, emotional support, and guidance for the best next step. It’s an honour to be Moy Park’s charity partner as facing dementia, we are always better together.”

Advertisement