Moy Park invests in its people and skills

Moy Park, Grantham, Lincolnshire. Moy Park Academy: May Park Finance Academy - Siyka Stancheva (finance assistant), left. Moy Park HR Academy - Armante Teberaite (HR assistant) Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography for Morrow Communications Date: May 28, 2021

Following the launch of the Agriculture Academy earlier this year, Moy Park’s academy programme has expanded across the business to provide ongoing support and career development opportunities to team members.

As well as providing upskilling and reskilling opportunities, each Academy offers regular workshops (face-to-face and virtual), bite-sized e-Learning, and a variety of online and video resources. Participants will also benefit from full access to an internal mentoring and coaching programme.

Kirsty Wilkins, Moy Park’s HR and Performance Director said: “These new academies have been specially designed to educate and inform, with each learning module tailored to equip our colleagues with the practical tools for growth and success. Whether they work across the breadth of HR functions or in a Finance role, there is something for everyone’s development needs, and the online workshops in particular will allow our teams to make the most of what each Academy has to offer at a time and place that suits them.