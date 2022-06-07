Moy Park lending support to Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend

For the first year since 2019 the event, which is organised by the Ulster Farmer’s Union, will be live and 18 farms will be open to schools on Friday 17 June and the public on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 June.

All sectors within the agri-industry are included in Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend this year, including arable, fruit and vegetable, dairy, beef, sheep, pigs and poultry – the latter being represented by Millbank Farm in Killinchy, who supplies Moy Park with fresh broiler chickens.

Aaron McKenna, Moy Park’s head of customer support, agriculture, said: “Moy park has a fantastic agricultural heritage that goes back 75 plus years and we think our continued sponsorship of Open Farm Weekend really speaks to that. “The event offers the perfect opportunity to engage the general public in all that we do across primary agriculture.

President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union David Brown, Emily McGowan Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend participating farm Millbank Farm and Aaron McKenna Moy Park’s head of customer support, agriculture

“We hope they take the chance to come out on farm and engage with primary agriculture and support their local farmers and see how they put food on our table every single day.”

During Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend, Millbank Farm will be open on Saturday 18 June from 10am to 4pm and Sunday 19 June 12pm to 5pm and will have a host of activities for all the family, including local suppliers, farm animals and tasty treats.

David Brown, president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union who run the event, added: “This initiative was established to showcase our farming industry and the wonderful work our farmers do.

“Its focus is to help the public, particularly those from a non-farming background to better understand how our food is produced and to raise awareness of how supply chains work, through our local food industry.

“Moy Park is a leading poultry producer with a long association to the Northern Ireland agri-industry.

“We are delighted that they are partnering with us to raise the profile of the event and help celebrate our local farming families.”

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend has been showcasing the Northern Ireland farming industry since it was established back in 2012.