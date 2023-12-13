Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of the company’s 80thcelebrations, Moy Park launched a Christmas competition online, asking its surrounding communities in NI and GB to nominate a local school, with 40 winning schools each being surprised with a donation to support their Christmas festivities.

20 winning schools in NI and 20 in GB were randomly selected to receive £500 each, to help them ‘Make Magical Moments’ this Christmas.

Julie Thomas, principal of Clandeboye Primary School said: “We are planning to use the prize fund to purchase additional costumes for our forthcoming nativity performances. This year we are performing Whoops aDaisy Angel for parents, carers and friends of Clandeboye Primary School. We have also planned to fund a special treat for our children later in the month.

Moy Park has surprised Clandeboye Primary School in Bangor with a £500 donation. Picture: Submitted

“Each year The Friends of Clandeboye organise a festive movie and disco morning for our pupils to thank them for being so fabulous. This year, thanks to Moy Park, we will be adding a Santa Snow Run for the staff and pupils which will allow the children to make some lovely Christmas memories with their friends, something to cherish for years to come.”

Ellen Wright, Moy Park senior brand manager said: “The response from our surrounding communities has been amazing. We had over 7,000 entries to the online competition, with 40 schools in NI and GB winning £500 to help them Make Magical Moments in their school this merry season.