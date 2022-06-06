‘Moy Park should engage properly with workers on pay’ - Kearney

Last week, trade union Unite announced workers would take strike action in a dispute over pay parity across the business’s Northern Ireland sites.

The union warned strike action at the mill would begin at 7am this morning (Monday).

South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney, commented: “The Moy Park workers at Moneynick have taken strike action to secure pay parity with workers on other Moy Park sites.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is wrong that workers doing the same or a similar job, are being paid less than workers elsewhere.

“Moreover it is outrageous that Moy Park would suggest any move to end unfavourable pay rates should be linked to workers’ losing holiday and day premiums.

“While many workers are struggling with the cost of living, the Moy Park group made an operating profit of £86 million in the last financial year.

“The company should do the right thing and ensure these workers are now paid fair and decent wages.