Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GroceryAid delivers an in-depth range of emotional, practical, and financial support services to those working in the grocery industry.

The awards recognise companies within the food and drink industry that have worked closely with the charity over the past year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses achieve the highest ‘gold’ standard award by contributing to the three critical pillars of awareness, fundraising and volunteering.

Ellen Wright, Senior Brand Marketing Manager, Moy Park. (Pic: Moy Park)

Throughout the past year, Moy Park team members across the business have been volunteering, fundraising, and raising awareness for the charity, including the organisation of bespoke events through its branch network.

Ellen Wright, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Moy Park is an active committee member for GroceryAid’s branch in Northern Ireland.

“We’re proud to support the vital work of GroceryAid as the organisation continues to change lives for the better,” Ellen said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“From educational events and fundraisers such as the NI Grocers Ball, to the famous ‘Barcode Festival’ and much more, I’m delighted that as a Moy Park team, we have been able to raise funds and awareness for GroceryAid, and have a little fun along the way.”