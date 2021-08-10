Moy Park swoops into Tesco NI stores with new listings

Sandra Weir, Tesco NI Buying Manager and Leah Wortley, Moy Park Commercial Executive

The company will supply Tesco with products from its barbecue, ready to cook and added value ranges, including Coronation Chicken Thighs, BBQ Cajun Fillet Sizzler, and Chicken Broccoli Bake.

Moy Park’s Leah Wortley, Commercial Executive said: “Securing these listings with Tesco is a fantastic endorsement for the Moy Park brand. We pride ourselves on being market leaders in innovation and staying ahead of consumer trends, and we are delighted to be bringing these ranges to Tesco shoppers.

“Whether cooked on the barbecue or in the oven, these versatile products are easy to prepare and will take the hassle out of summer entertaining – whatever the weather!”