Moycraig YFC enjoy success at Balmoral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Moycraig YFC’s men’s tug of war team came third at Balmoral Show 2024.

And for the first year Moycraig YFC’s ladies tug of war team came second at Ballymoney Show 2024. The team consisted of Megan Creith, Lois McCurdy, Sammy Irons, Jennifer Devlin, Ellie Henry, Rachel Smith and Courtney McMullan.

The club will be holding their annual barbecue on Saturday 6th July 2024 at Limepark playing fields in Armoy. The theme for this year’s event is White Lies. Over 18s only. £10 per ticket. ID is required. To order tickets please contact Moycraig’s club secretary Courtney or message the club’s Facebook page.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...