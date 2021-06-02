Moycraig YFC get on their bikes

Left to to right, Rachel Smith, Ellie Henry, Courtney McMullan and Craig Henry

Members, past and present, of all ages, completed one hour slots on two static bikes, in accordance with government and YFCU Covid guidelines.

Willing volunteers pedalled through the night and completed the challenge at 6pm the following day, having cycled a total distance of 1100km on the two bikes.

The chosen charities for the 24 hour sponsored cycle were Macmillan Cancer Support and Angel Wishes, both of which are very close to the heart of the club.

Moycraig YFC members David Hodges and Luke Blair at the cycle ride

They were selected as Luke, one of the members, had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in June 2020.

Thankfully he has responded well to his treatment, completing his chemotherapy in October and he is now back at school and starting to enjoy social activities again.

Both charities provide support for children, young people and their families as they go through their cancer treatment and beyond.

The club was overwhelmed by all the kind and encouraging messages of support and generous donations for the two charities.

Ellen Rankin and Kathyrn Stewart

An incredible £3805 was raised and Moycraig YFC would like to thank everyone who kindly donated in person or via the Just Giving page.