Moyle Community First Responders receive generous donation from NFU Mutual to support life-saving work

Moyle Community First Responders have been given a significant boost in their ongoing efforts to save lives across the local area, thanks to a generous donation from NFU Mutual Ballymoney.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation — a substantial sum — will go directly towards replacing and upgrading vital life-saving equipment used by the volunteer team, who are often the first on the scene in emergency situations, providing critical care before ambulance crews arrive.

The Moyle Community First Responders are a dedicated group of trained volunteers who work tirelessly across the region, responding to 999 calls in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Their swift action during cardiac arrests, strokes, and other medical emergencies can often make the difference between life and death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the donation, a spokesperson for Moyle Community First Responders said: “We are incredibly grateful to NFU Mutual Ballymoney for their generous support. Donations like this are absolutely essential in helping us maintain and replace our equipment, ensuring we can continue to provide a high standard of emergency care in our community. This funding will go a long way in helping us save lives.”

James Mulholland, Tracey McAuley and Julina Butler from Moyle Community First Responders accept a cheque for £7,899 from David Lennox, Sarah Lynch and Lesley Ann Stewart from NFU Causeway at their offices in Ballymoney. (Picture: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia)

NFU Mutual Ballymoney has a strong history of supporting local community initiatives, particularly those that have a direct and positive impact on rural and remote areas.

David Lennox from NFU Ballymoney added: “We’re proud to support Moyle Community First Responders. Their commitment, professionalism, and compassion make a real difference, often in the most critical moments. It’s an honour to help them continue their vital work.”

As the need for rapid emergency response in rural communities remains ever-present, the support from local businesses and residents is vital. This latest contribution ensures that the Moyle Community First Responders can continue to operate effectively — with reliable, state-of-the-art equipment at their side.

For more information or to support the Moyle Community First Responders, visit their official Facebook page or get in touch via local community networks.