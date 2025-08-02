MP congratulates Gilfresh on 60 years of local excellence

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has praised the commitment and innovation of family-run business Gilfresh Produce following a recent visit to mark the company’s 60th anniversary.

Gilfresh Produce, based in Loughgall, has been supplying top-quality fresh vegetables for six decades. The company has grown from humble beginnings on the Gilpin family farm into one of Northern Ireland’s leading suppliers of ready-to-cook vegetables, distributing across the island of Ireland.

Speaking following her visit, Carla Lockhart MP said: “It was a real pleasure to visit Gilfresh Produce and help celebrate an incredible milestone of excellence in agri-food. This superb, family-run business has stayed true to its roots while embracing innovation, sustainability, and growth.

“Hearing about the inspiring journey from Thomas Gilpin MBE’s early days on the farm to today’s modern, thriving operation was very inspiring. With William Gilpin now leading the business into its next chapter, it is heartening to see that the core values of quality, commitment, and local pride remain at the very heart of Gilfresh.

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart pictured during a recent visit to mark the 60th anniversary of Gilfresh Produce.

“It truly is a family run business with Thomas’s brother Kenny and his family firmly committed to the growth of the overall business offering.”

Ms Lockhart added: “I am incredibly proud to represent Upper Bann. It does my heart good to see family-run businesses like Gilfresh, not only surviving, but thriving, and continuing to invest in the local economy and food supply chain.

“We had excellent discussions around future growth and innovation, as well as the pressing need for greater government recognition and support for the agri-food sector, particularly family-owned enterprises like Gilfresh.

“Congratulations again to all the team on reaching such a fantastic milestone. Gilfresh Produce has made a long-standing contribution to Northern Ireland’s food industry and is a major local employer.

“I trust the company will have many more years of growing success!”