MP honoured to join McKeever family to welcome Royal visitors

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart was honoured to join the McKeever family from Long Meadow Farm, during this week’s Royal visit by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The visit, not only shone a spotlight on Portadown and County Armagh’s world-famous orchards, but the hard work of local farming families who continue to promote the area’s rich agricultural heritage, and innovation in food and drink production.

Carla Lockhart said: “It was a real honour to join the McKeever family, Pat, Catherine, Peter and Alanna, in welcoming the Prince and Princess of Wales to Long Meadow Farm. This was a wonderful opportunity to showcase their family business and the very best of what the Orchard County has to offer.

“The Royal couple were gracious and took the time to speak to everyone. Their warmth and genuine interest made the visit truly special. Days like this remind me why I am so proud to represent Upper Bann as MP. It’s people, it’s high quality produce and breath taking beauty!

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart welcomes the Prince and Princess of Wales to Long Meadow Farm.

“The McKeever family are true ambassadors for our agri-food industry, combining generations of tradition with forward-thinking innovation and enterprise. Their passion, dedication and success tell a powerful story about the strength and potential of our rural economy.”

Long Meadow Farm won a Gold Medal in Ireland’s Family Business Awards and were crowned Drinks Producer of the Year at the Good Food Ireland Awards in 2024.

Their Royal Highnesses toured the farm, picked bramley apples and got an insight into the production of Long Meadow apple juice, apple cider vinegar and craft cider – products stocked by a number of major supermarkets.

The Prince and Princess also sampled freshly pressed apple juice, and baked traditional apple and potato bread.

Carla Lockhart MP with members of the McKeever family and other guests.

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson added: “This Royal visit was not only a proud day for the McKeever family, but for the entire community of Portadown and beyond. It highlighted the quality, sustainability and innovation that define our local ‘home grown’ businesses.

“I want to thank everyone involved for making the day such a success and for continuing to put my Upper Bann constituency and Northern Ireland on the map.”