MP praises charity sunflower project as Gilfresh marks 60 years in business

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has praised George and Tommy, the young sons of William Gilpin, owner of Gilfresh Produce, for their initiative in a special charity sunflower project.

The sunflower field at Ballytyrone Road, Loughgall, developed with the support of their family, provided a striking display over the summer months, drawing visitors from near and far.

Importantly, the initiative was also used to raise valuable funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, a cause close to many families across the Province. This charity project comes as Gilfresh Produce celebrates 60 years in business.

Founded in 1965 by the Gilpin family, Gilfresh has grown from a small family farming enterprise, into one of Northern Ireland’s leading agri-food companies, supplying fresh produce to retailers and consumers across the UK and Ireland. Throughout that journey, the company has remained firmly rooted in family values, community spirit, and a passion for farming.

Carla Lockhart MP and son Charlie, with William and George Gilpin from Gilfresh.

Speaking after her visit, Carla Lockhart MP said: “It was a real pleasure to visit George and Tommy’s sunflower field, and to enjoy such a spectacular sight in the heart of Loughgall. Whilst still very young, both boys were full of enthusiasm, and I was delighted to meet George during my visit.

“What makes the initiative truly commendable, is that it wasn’t just about creating something beautiful for people to admire and enjoy, but also about giving back by raising funds for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland. That is typical of the values we see through Gilfresh Produce and the Gilpin family, hard work, community spirit, and a commitment to making a difference.”

The MP concluded: “As Gilfresh celebrates 60 years in business, this project is a reminder that their success has always been about more than produce.

“It has been about people, their family, their workforce, their customers, and their community. I want to congratulate George, Tommy and the entire family for such a positive initiative, and to pay tribute to Gilfresh for six decades of contribution to our economy and community life.”