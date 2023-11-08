MPs press for a flood payment scheme to help victims of flooding in Northern Ireland
South Down MLA Diane Forsythe and Strangford MP Jim Shannon also attended the meeting in Westminster.
Speaking afterwards, Carla Lockhart said: “This was a useful and positive meeting. There are scores of businesses in Northern Ireland who have been pushed to the point of bankruptcy by the recent flooding.
“Most of these are in retail but there are manufacturing and agri-food traders also hard hit. Such are the costs of reopening, some are considering just pulling the shutters down.
“Whilst homeowners have had their £1,000 emergency flood payment, this does not go far in restoring a home to its pre-flood condition or paying for alternative accommodation.
“It is vital that the UK Government steps in and provides the kind of assistance that is needed in our flood hit communities. Jobs and livelihoods are on the line.
“We have underscored with the Secretary of State the need to secure a Treasury funds to provide a substantial scheme in Northern Ireland which can help people and businesses through this crisis.”