M&S Coleraine announces golden ticket giveaway for new store opening
The new M&S Coleraine store will open its doors for the first time at 9am on Tuesday 30 January in the Riverside Retail Park and customers who are quick off the mark could be in with a chance of receiving vouchers worth up to £200 to spend in-store on the day, as well as free bags of Percy Pigs or freshly baked cookies. Every golden ticket holder will be guaranteed a win!
Customers attending the opening are being encouraged to come and join the opening festivities, which will include an in-store DJ and the opportunity to take in live baking demonstrations from popular chef and local favourite Paula McIntyre MBE.
As well as thousands of food products, the store will also offer the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Collect in Store service, as well as a wine shop and in-store bakery.
Kieran McCauley, M&S Coleraine store manager, said: “We can’t wait to cut the ribbon and welcome everyone to our brand-new foodhall. So much planning and hard work has gone into making this new store a reality. I would like to thank the whole M&S team for their efforts and it will be wonderful for the local community to finally be able to come and check out the results.
“There will be so much happening on our opening day and I hope everyone can come along, say hello and, of course, take the opportunity to have their photo taken with Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar!”
The store, located at Units 12 and 13, Riverside Retail Park, Coleraine, BT51 3QQ will be open: Monday-Friday: 0800 – 2100; Saturday: 0800 – 2000 and Sunday: 1300 – 1800.